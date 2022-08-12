Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal c claim silver at Para-Cycling Road World Championships

Cycling: Double Paralympic gold medallists Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal claimed silver in the time trial at the Para-Cycling Road World Championships in the Canadian city of Baie-Comeau on Friday night.

The pair, who also won silver at last year’s World Championships, completed the 28.4km distance in a time of 40:46.74, and 49.53 seconds down on Britain’s Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl, who claimed gold.

European Time Trial Champion, Ronan Grimes sealed bronze medal, finishing just over a minute and a half down on Britain’s George Peasgood who won gold.

Josephine Healion and Linda Kelly also competed in the same event and were unfortunate to have a bad mechanical at the start and were delayed by 10 minutes before they got going again. The pair finished in seventh place. In the men’s tandem time trial, Irish riders Damien Vereker and Dillion Corkery unfortunately suffered a DNF due to a crash.

At the European Championships, Ireland’s team pursuit squad finished sixth. The quartet of Alice Sharpe, Mia Griffin, Kelly Murphy and Lara Gillespie faced sixthth fastest qualifier Poland.

Ireland went faster than their qualifying run, catching and overtaking the Polish team to finish with a time of 4:25.487.

Lara Gillespie made a return to the team pursuit line up for the first time in nearly a year. Germany went on to win gold in the team pursuit beating Italy in the final.