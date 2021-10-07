JB Murphy takes home bronze as Ireland claim second medal at European Track Championships

Ireland claimed a second medal at the UEC Elite European Track Championships in Grenchen, Switzerland after JB Murphy claimed bronze in the Scratch race.

In what was a gripping race, Murphy went clear of the bunch riding solo for around 10 laps winning the bronze medal comfortably.

Rui Oliveira of Portugal took top honours followed by Vincent Hoppezak of the Netherlands.

Murphy claims Ireland’s second medal of the Championships adding to the bronze medal won by Mia Griffin, Kelly Murphy, Emily Kay and Alice Sharpe in the Team Pursuit yesterday evening.

The young rider has been in great form at the Championships proving himself worthy of competing at this level. Yesterday, Murphy placed an impressive fifth in the Points race, finishing level on points with the rider in fourth place.

Emily Kay was also in action today competing in the four event Omnium. After the four events, Kay finished in 16th place overall having placed 14th in the Scratch race, 18th in the Tempo race, 15th in the Elimination race and 9th in the Points race.

Individual Pursuit Track National Champion, Kelly Murphy will compete in the Individual Pursuit tomorrow. Along with national medals, Kelly won gold at the Track Nations Cup in St. Petersburg back in July where she broke the National record for the Individual Pursuit.

Mia Griffin will also compete in the Individual Pursuit and will look to build on her performances from the Track Nations Cup where she won bronze in the same event. Alice Sharpe will compete in the Points race while JB Murphy has a busy schedule tomorrow where he will compete in the Omnium, four events across the day.