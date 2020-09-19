'I've total respect for Seán Kelly, for Nicholas and Stephen Roche but I don't want to be the next them' - The making of Sam Bennett

The video footage is a little grainy and the hairstyles a little past their best-before date. The first-year sport science student is standing in a hallway at WIT, looking into the RTÉ camera to make his declaration

"I've total respect for Seán Kelly, Nicholas Roche and Stephen Roche, but I don't want to be the next them, I want to be the next me, the next Sam Bennett," says a softly spoken 18-year-old with bleach-blond hair.

Eleven years on, there's no doubt that ambition is fulfilled. The reigning national champion has been adding to his burgeoning palmares for over a decade but for these last few weeks Bennett has brought his box-office show to a wider audience. His Tour de France breakthrough on stage 10 on Ile de Re and a gripping battle for the green jersey has filled front pages, morning radio shows and generated acknowledgements from the President.

It's been a long, grinding road from racing in the mountain league organised by the late, great man of the Rás Bobby Power near Seskin Hill as a nine-year-old. But from Carrick-on-Suir the green jersey, the Tour de France podium and Champs-Élysées has always been the destination.

Bennett with his mother Helen after his 2009 Rás stage win. Photo: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

Bennett with his mother Helen after his 2009 Rás stage win. Photo: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

He rides into Paris tomorrow in green; the first Irish man in 31 years to wear any classification jersey at the Tour, and only the second to win stages on all three Grand Tours - 57 years after Shay Elliott completed that feat.

* * * * *

At a quick glance the journey from the very start makes sense. Born in Belgium and brought up in Kelly Country, of course he'd go on to race his bike for a living. But both connections were little more than coincidence for a long time. The Seán Kelly link would come in time, as would his very own Belgium fan club in Moorslede, near Wervik.

But it was football that brought the family to west Flanders, where his father Michael signed for Eendracht Wervik. They would return to Carrick when Sam was four after his dad was offered the job as Waterford United manager; Sam was expected to follow the well-trodden path.

"I don't know where the cycling came from, because in our family it was always field sports. I wanted him in a dressing-room. I never followed cycling much. With Sam it was just bikes, anything with wheels on it he was always interested in," Bennett senior told WLR's 'On The Ball' recently.

Sam, with the help of his mother Helen, eventually persuaded his father.

Winning last week on Ile de Re. Photo: REUTERS/Christophe Ena

Winning last week on Ile de Re. Photo: REUTERS/Christophe Ena

And when he did start cycling, it wasn't with Kelly's Carrick Wheelers, it was with the other club in Carrick-on-Suir of the same name. The posters on his bedroom wall were of Aussie Robbie McEwen and Tom Boonen, Belgium's sporting royalty who spent 15 season at Quickstep - the team Bennett joined this year.

On those mountain bike trails outside Carrick, he quickly earned a reputation as "a lunatic" on a bike, according to his former coach Martin O'Loughlin; his skills and bravery to the fore as he attacked corners like a speedway rider.

Every weekend he won, and every weekend they'd try and give the other young hopefuls a chance.

"Sam was basically winning every single week and every week they'd just increase the handicap, leave him off further and further behind," says O'Loughlin, a former national team coach. "For a 20-minute race he was being left off 10 minutes behind. Everybody was talking about not only had he the engine but he had the bravery."

Patience

For a racer whose day job now is all about high speed, Bennett's has had to show great patience throughout his career, a quality that didn't come naturally.

While Bobby Power was the first to show him how to ride, O'Loughlin taught him how to race.

"He came to me when he was 15, he was just getting cheesed off that he wasn't winning races. There was nothing wrong with him, but he told me he could do everything well except sprint," says his former mentor, smiling at the irony.

"It wasn't the fact that he couldn't sprint, it was just the fact that he was approaching bike races like cross-country races, going hard from start to finish, that's the way he was training as well.

"Going into races we taught him that the most important time to be at the front of the race is when you're crossing the finish line," he says laughing at the simplicity of it all. "The rest isn't so important."

The cycling-obsessed teenager quickly started chalking up the victories. He hasn't stopped since.

* * * * *

When your currency as a cyclist is victories, it's easy to plot out the steps on his 12-year ascent, done elsewhere on these pages.

Each win another step up the ladder, but in between were missteps and doubts, illness and injuries.

Illness was a recurring theme when he was still developing. Every April he would get sick, something O'Loughlin believes was down to chronic dislike for almost anything nutritious - "hating vegetables, absolutely" - and only resolved when Tara, his girlfriend and now wife, started looking after him and not taking no for an answer.

The constant chatter comparing the precocious talent with the older man of Carrick created unhelpful pressure. "He wasn't the only guy they talked about. There were others," Kelly says. "That pressure is not good for young guys."

However, none compared to the setback he suffered on a bright December day in 2010 when a training ride ended with Bennett colliding head-on with a car coming down fast on the Kilkenny side of Windgap.

In the low winter sunlight, the driver never saw Bennett but he certainly felt the impact. The vehicle was written off and Bennett feared the same for his career. Both knees required keyhole surgery and three seasons of stop-start frustration followed as the impact lingered, restricting the quality and quantity of his training.

He had just signed with An Post-Chain Reaction; Kelly's continental-level team with a mission to help Irish riders get a leg up in Europe. The former world No 1's name was above the door but Kurt Bogaerts, the director sportive, was the man who ran the show.

Kelly is quick to pass any credit to his Belgium partner for nurturing the young racer with the killer sprint. Bogaerts was the one who insisted on signing the then U-23 national champion after watching him shine in the Tour of Ireland and he would be the one to help physically and mentally restore a shattered talent.

"He would be coming good and then suddenly, bang, he'd have a problem," says Kelly. "He'd have to stop biking for a while and when you have to do that you have to start again, so there were times when he was very low. So Kurt had to work with him a lot, to remotivate him and tell him, 'Let's go back to the drawing board again and it will come right'."

Confidence

An Post gave Bennett the time and space to recover confidence and form, a luxury Bogaerts suggests only an Irish development team would have. But by his third year they were all running out of time to make the next step. He won two stages of the Rás in May 2013 but a crash and further injury that summer brought more clouds to Carrick.

His father, knowing his son's mood, questioned if he should reconsider his path, go back to college, cycling was bringing more bad days than good. While the straight-talking Bogaerts knew it was time for some hard truths.

"I got very hard on him in that third year," he says now. "I laid it on the line, here is your plan A, the World Tour, or you have to find a plan B."

The Tour of Britain in September was the team's biggest event of the year, a shop window for a rising star, and with that date on the horizon Bennett pressed the reset button one last time.

"It was my last shot," he told the Sunday Independent in 2015. "And I decided to give it everything. I'd get up, train, eat and go to bed. I was tired every day but I was also building confidence."

A second-place finish on stage two confirmed his work had paid off and on the morning of stage 5, a lumpy ride into Caerphilly, Bogaerts sensed the opportunity to make a real statement.

"I said it in the morning, that it was possible (to win), everyone looked at me to say, 'You know there is a climb before the final', and I said I don't see anyone dropping you on this climb."

Bogaerts' instincts were correct and within weeks he'd signed for Netapp-Endura, who would grow to become Bora-Hansgrohe. Bennett grew with them, winning along the way. Within months they ripped up his contract and offered him a new deal on better terms.

But the Grand Tours would be a work in progress.

He started his first Tour in 2015 unwell and underprepared and abandoned on stage 17, with his body seizing up; he'd been urinating blood.

"I was throwing the bike around so much trying to hang on, I damaged 'something'," he told Stickybottle.com at the time.

Twelve months later it was only marginally better. After crashing on Stage 1, the entire race was about survival but he got to Paris as the Lantern Rouge, for last man on the race.

Away from the Grand Tours the wins kept coming, and the 2017 Giro d'Italia was a step forward with four top five places - but they're not the cheques an elite sprinter can cash. The breakthrough came at the Giro 12 months later, on the race's third sprint stage Bennett dismissed any doubts about his ability at this level by showing Italian home favourite Elia Viviani a clean pair of heels on the dash to Praia a Mare. He hasn't looked back.

Bennett is now a six-time Grand Tour stage winner, only Kelly has won more, and the Champs-Élysées awaits.

* * * * *

It's been a journey for Bennett and those who've worked with him. Both O'Loughlin and Bogaerts have been in regular contact during the Tour. They sense a lighter mood than normal. And while the stakes are higher Bennett has always remained the same person.

"He never changed towards me or my family," says Bogaerts in his thick Belgian drawl. "He was just always Sam. But then when he comes in a race mentality and in a sprint there is the cool killer. And that's contradicting when you see him in normal live. He's very shy and he doesn't speak so much to people he doesn't know but when he comes to race circumstances he's ready to kill. It's a nice combination."

O'Loughlin sees him as a reflection of his parents.

"He's his mother off the bike and his father on the bike, his father is ruthless! That's Sam in one, you know. He's got his mother's sweet personality but you put him there with 3km to go in a race and it doesn't matter who is there he'll just bulldoze you out of the way," says his Carrick mentor with an extra warning.

"He has a hard nose, you know, the same in business, when it comes to contracts and that, he's no pushover. There's huge steely determination there that some people never get to see."

The world, however, has been able to witness his resilience, emotions and raw speed on the biggest stage this month. After another resolute ride to nullify main rival Peter Sagan yesterday he'll bring the green jersey, and an almost unassailable lead to Paris tomorrow.

A feat to inspire the next generation of Sam Bennetts.