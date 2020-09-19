| 12.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'I've total respect for Seán Kelly, for Nicholas and Stephen Roche but I don't want to be the next them' - The making of Sam Bennett

From Belgium to Carrick-on-Suir to Tour de France sensation after 12 years of blood, sweat and gears

Sam Bennett crosses the line ahead of Peter Sagan yesterday to take a commanding lead in the green jersey classification to Paris. Photo: Benoit Tessier/Pool via AP Expand

Close

Sam Bennett crosses the line ahead of Peter Sagan yesterday to take a commanding lead in the green jersey classification to Paris. Photo: Benoit Tessier/Pool via AP

Sam Bennett crosses the line ahead of Peter Sagan yesterday to take a commanding lead in the green jersey classification to Paris. Photo: Benoit Tessier/Pool via AP

AP

Sam Bennett crosses the line ahead of Peter Sagan yesterday to take a commanding lead in the green jersey classification to Paris. Photo: Benoit Tessier/Pool via AP

Ciaran Lennon Twitter Email

The video footage is a little grainy and the hairstyles a little past their best-before date. The first-year sport science student is standing in a hallway at WIT, looking into the RTÉ camera to make his declaration

"I've total respect for Seán Kelly, Nicholas Roche and Stephen Roche, but I don't want to be the next them, I want to be the next me, the next Sam Bennett," says a softly spoken 18-year-old with bleach-blond hair.

Eleven years on, there's no doubt that ambition is fulfilled. The reigning national champion has been adding to his burgeoning palmares for over a decade but for these last few weeks Bennett has brought his box-office show to a wider audience. His Tour de France breakthrough on stage 10 on Ile de Re and a gripping battle for the green jersey has filled front pages, morning radio shows and generated acknowledgements from the President.