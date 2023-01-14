| 6°C Dublin

‘It’s the one the season is all about, everyone will be at their best,’ says red-hot Dean Harvey ahead of national championships

Cyclo-cross championships to be streamed on Independent.ie on Sunday

Dean Harvey of Trinity Racing on his way to winning the cyclo-cross national series last week Expand

Dean Harvey of Trinity Racing on his way to winning the cyclo-cross national series last week

Ciaran Lennon

After last year’s mud bath in Armagh this year’s cyclo-cross national championships on the fast course at McCrystal’s is set to offer a very different challenge and could see some new names on the top of the podium.

If the recent national series offers clues to the outcomes of tomorrow’s senior races in Jenkinstown, Co Louth, then the man to beat is the rising star of Irish cycling Dean Harvey, while the women’s race should be a battle of youth against experience as defending champion Maria Larkin is likely to face a serious challenge from 16-year-old Aine Doherty.

