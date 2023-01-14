‘It’s the one the season is all about, everyone will be at their best,’ says red-hot Dean Harvey ahead of national championships

After last year’s mud bath in Armagh this year’s cyclo-cross national championships on the fast course at McCrystal’s is set to offer a very different challenge and could see some new names on the top of the podium.

If the recent national series offers clues to the outcomes of tomorrow’s senior races in Jenkinstown, Co Louth, then the man to beat is the rising star of Irish cycling Dean Harvey, while the women’s race should be a battle of youth against experience as defending champion Maria Larkin is likely to face a serious challenge from 16-year-old Aine Doherty.

Once again this year’s senior races will be streamed live on Independent.ie with commentary from Declan Quigley and expert analysis from Eve McCrystal.

Belfast man Harvey dominated all four rounds of the national series and until last week’s final round in Portadown, where Darren Rafferty pushed him all the way, no one laid a glove on him.

However, aside from Rafferty, Harvey knows last year’s champion Chris Dawson (who has changed his surname from McGlinchey after getting married last year), Darnell Moore and Kevin McCambridge will all have their eyes on the podium places.

2022 was a breakthrough year for Harvey, with victory in the Shay Elliott in May, winning the mountain classification in the Rás in June, before a short stint racing with elite French amateur team CC Etupes and finally dominating the domestic cyclo-cross scene over the winter.

“I’m definitely feeling good, so I’m going to try and keep the momentum going into the nationals. That’s the one the season is all about, so everyone will be at their best,” said the 19-year-old, who was fourth in the soft conditions at the Armagh Demesne last year.

“I have my own plan which doesn’t involve anyone else, but there’ll definitely be some good racing. Darren and Chris will definitely be there and Darnell always goes well at nationals, there’ll definitely be at least one person there to give me a good race.”

Harvey tasted victory at McCrystal’s in the third round of the national series last month – with over two minutes to spare – and believes the course should suit him once again.

“I’ve always gone well at McCrystal’s, especially compared to last year, it’ll be the complete opposite to that. Last year didn’t suit me, it’s good to not have that again, but I think McCrystal’s is a fast course, not too heavy so it’s perfect for me.”

His performances across last season caught the eye of Andrew McQuaid, who has signed Harvey up to his Trinity Racing team that has steered the likes of Ben Healy and Tom Pidcock into the World Tour. The success of Healy and Pidcock has laid out the path for Harvey, who first started racing mountain bikes as a seven-year-old in his local park in Belfast.

“Sure look at the people who’ve come through that team and used that team to get to World Tour. It motivates you because you know what you want to do is possible,” said Harvey, who raced with Dublin Spellman Port last year and his local VC Glendale before that.

“Once the cross season is over, there’ll be two training camps (with Trinity) between the start of February and early March and then for the road season I’d hope to race abroad as much as possible. I think I’ve got everything I can from racing at home. At the moment I just need experience from bigger races and from racing abroad.”

He’ll be hoping to start the next chapter in his journey with a senior national title under his belt.

In the women’s senior race, all eyes will be on the battle between Larkin and Doherty. There may be almost 20 years between them, but the race is expected to be close. Doherty dominated in the national series, winning the three races she entered with the other event going to reigning national champion Larkin, the 35-year-old from Mayo. The two avoided each other on the national series but the Chicago-based Larkin finished ahead of Doherty at the UCI World Cup in Dublin.

Stephanie Roche, cousin of Nicolas, was the overall winner of the national series after four consistent runs and should also be in the mix for the podium as should Caoimhe May and the experienced Grace Young.

