‘It was great to be back in the mix again’ – Sam Bennett finishes fifth in European Championships road race

Ireland's Sam Bennett crosses the line to finish fifth in the 28th UEC Road Cycling European Championships during Day 4 of the European Championships in Munich, Germany. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

It wasn’t the win or the medal that he wanted, but for Sam Bennett a fifth-place finish in the men’s road race at the European Championships in Munich today showed signs that his sprinting legs are coming back to life.

Bennett, unlike the four men who finished ahead of him, didn’t have the benefit of a lead-out train to draft off ahead of the mass sprint, with gold going to Fabio Jakobsen of the Netherlands, silver to France’s Arnaud Demare and bronze to Belgium’s Tim Merlier – Bennett less than a bike length outside the medals in fifth.

“It was great to be back in the mix again,” he said. “I’m happy with fifth, but you always want more.”

The 209km race had set off from Murnau am Staffelsee, 70km southwest of Munich at 10.15 in the morning and made its way through the foothills of the Alps before arriving in the Bavarian capital four and a half hours later for the mass sprint at Odeonsplatz.

Bennett had been well protected throughout the day by his Irish teammates and he thanked them after for their effort.

“The boys kept me really well positioned, kept me fresh, and it was a really dangerous circuit – a lottery with the positioning,” he said.

“When you put on the green jersey you really want to represent your country and we were here because we believed we could win. We gave it our best shot. I just wish I could have done a bit better for them.”

Bennett was biding his time until the business end and he crept towards the front through the closing kilometres as the pace began to wind up.

But his attempt to get on the wheel of Demare didn’t quite come off in the final kilometre and he simply found himself with too much ground to make up on the frantic dash to the line.

“I’m a bit upset with myself that I didn’t try to take Fabio’s wheel,” he said.

“I gambled a bit to see if they’d go too early. I made a slight mistake in the last 600, 500 metres and should have been one or two places up, but I chose the wrong wheel in the end.”

However, his fifth-place finish signals a big step forward after what had so far been a forgettable year for Bennett, the 31-year-old left off the Bora-hansgrohe team for last month’s Tour de France.

But he has been named in their line-up for the Vuelta a Espana, which begins on Friday in the Netherlands.

“It’s a step in the right direction and going into the Vuelta it gives me confidence,” he said.

“It’s coming. There were times in the year I ended up outside the top 10. I’ve a bit to go but the condition is coming around. I can feel it’s close, but it’s taking a long time to get back to the top level.”

Bennett’s teammates, after their domestique duties were complete, finished down the field, with Rory Townsend 40th, Ryan Mullen 71st and Eddie Dunbar 89th.

The victory for Jakobsen crowned a miraculous comeback for the Dutch 25-year-old, who had a life-threatening crash in the Tour of Poland two years ago after which he was put into an induced coma, having suffered a brain contusion, fractured skull, damage to his vocal cords and lost 10 teeth.