Irish quartet claim bronze medal in team pursuit at European Track Championships

Ireland's women's team pursuit squad stormed to a brilliant bronze medal at the UEC Elite European Track Championships in Switzerland after beating Great Britain in the race for third by almost four seconds.

The Irish quartet of Mia Griffin, Alice Sharpe, Emily Kay and Kelly Murphy were always in control as they recorded a time of 4 mins 21.264 seconds in the 4km team pursuit, within a whisker of the national record they had set in the first round earlier today.

It's a first Irish team medal at the European Track Championships and another huge step forward for the team pursuit project, which has targeted qualification for the Paris Olympics in 2024. In July Griffin, Murphy and Sharpe combined with Lara Gillespie to win gold at the Track Nations Cup event in St Petersburg.

Today they went into the bronze-medal race in confident mood after setting the third-fastest qualifying time yesterday before setting a national record time of 4:21.202 in the first round earlier today. Although they finished second best to Italy, they did enough to secure a place in the bronze-medal final.

To back that up later in the day with an almost identical time will give the Irish team confidence that they can continue to cut the gap to the world's best.

Earlier, JB Murphy finished fifth in the men’s points race.