Irish cyclist Eddie Dunbar set for move to Team BikeExchange-Jayco from Ineos Grenadiers at end of season

Irish rider Eddie Dunbar will be on the move at the end of the season after his swap from Ineos Grenadiers to Team BikeExchange-Jayco was confirmed today.

The Cork climbing specialist has signed a three-year deal with the Australian team, after spending four seasons with the WorldTour giants Ineos.

2022 has been a breakthrough year for the 25-year-old with his overall victories at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali in March and the Tour of Hungary in May.

However, Dunbar has struggled to get leadership opportunities with the star-studded Ineos sqaud and was overlooked for the Giro d'Italia earlier this year despite being on the team's long list for the event.

To date, the 2019 Giro is the only Grand Tour Dunbar has been selected for and the Banteer man will hoping to enjoy more opportunities to shine next year with Team BikeExchange, who recently secured long-term support from team owner Gerry Ryan.

"I am very excited about spending the next three years with Team BikeExchange-Jayco. I am really looking forward to getting some more opportunities to compete in some bigger races and to continue to develop as a rider," Dunbar said.

"I have high hopes to add to an already great and successful team, as shown with their performances this year, with stage wins in both the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for me."

The team's main general classification rider Simon Yates recently re-signed with the Aussie outfit for two more seasons and team expect Dunbar to be a 'a key component of the team’s future'.

Dunbar will finish out the year with Ineos and could yet still be selected for the Vuelta a Espana later this month. He was recently named on the Ireland team that will compete at the European Championships road race on August 14.