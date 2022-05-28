Ireland’s paracycling squad win two gold medals at European Championships in Austria

Ireland’s success in the paracycling scene continued as the squad secured two gold medals so far at European Paracycling Championships in upper Austria.

Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly proved fastest in the tandem time trial while Ronan Grimes claimed his first international victory winning the MC4 time trial.

Dunlevy and Kelly, a relatively new pairing continued their winning streak from the World Cup to claim a third consecutive win.

The duo completed the course in 32 minutes 9.46 seconds, 32 seconds quicker than British riders Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl. Belgian riders Anneleen Monsieur finished in third place.

Expand Close Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly proved fastest in the tandem time trial / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly proved fastest in the tandem time trial

“Absolutely delighted with that and the European Championship jersey is something we really wanted coming here. It was a challenging course; it was a different course to last week in Germany and just thrilled with that,” Dunlevy said.

Grimes was on top form in the time trial beating runner up Louis Clinke by 16 seconds to claim his first international win. French rider Mickael Carlier took the bronze medal.

“I’m delighted to take my first top step on the podium at an international race it’s an amazing feeling and for it to be a European Championships and the jersey you get from that is an added bonus really,” said Grimes.

Other riders in action included Damien Vereker who secured his best ever finish at international level with new pilot Dillion Corkery.

Richael Timothy finished in fourth place in the WC3 category and Chris Burns placed seventh in the MC2 time trial. Declan Slevin was in action on Thursday finishing in ninth place.

The European Championships continue on Saturday and Sunday with the road races.