Ireland’s Eddie Dundar holds onto overall lead at Coppi e Bartali in Italy

Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar has held onto his overall lead at the five-day stage race Coppi e Bartali after finishing second on a dramatic third stage in Italy.

The 25-year-old Ineos Grenadiers rider finished three seconds behind his team-mate Ben Tulett in San Marino on the Queen Stage of the race and now leads the field by nine seconds from the 20-year-old British rider.

Dunbar, who claimed the leader’s jersey on Wednesday, was part of a select group of four that broke free to contest the stage honours, with Tulett just finding an extra gear at the finish to take his first win as a professional, with the Cork man hot on his heels and UAE Team Emirates’ Marc Hirshi in third. The Swiss rider is also third overall at 24 seconds and will be the man Dunbar has to watch as he bids to become the first Irish rider to win a top-level stage race in eight years.

"Today could not have been better than that,” said Dunbar. “The guys were super throughout the race, we always had control.”

Tomorrow’s penultimate stage is a 157km undulating course that starts and finishes in Montecatini in Tuscany.