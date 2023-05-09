Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar climbs up Giro standings after finishing ninth on stage four
Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar finished ninth on a dramatic Stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia after a mountainous 175km stage from Venosa to Lago Laceno.
