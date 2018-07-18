Ireland's Dan Martin sets his second climbing record of the Tour de France so far

For the second time at this year's Tour de France, Ireland's Dan Martin has set a climbing record.

Martin climbed the Col de la Colombiere in a record time of 21.50. It was 15 seconds faster than the previous record held by Juan Mauricio Soler since 2007.

The 31-year-old also climbed Mur de Bretagne in a record time on the way to winning stage six.

Yesterday's exploits helped the UAE Team Emirates rider climb seven places in general classification to 17th place, just over five minutes behind yellow jersey holder Greg van Avermaet.

Martin's efforts are made all the more remarkable by the fact that he crashed heavily on Saturday's stage eight to Amiens and suffering cuts and bruises on his back, hip and elbow.

Always nice to get the first mountain stage out of the way, especially when it comes just after a crash and a rest day. Big 2 days ahead now. — Dan Martin (@DanMartin86) July 17, 2018

Today's stage, from Albertville to La Rosiere includes the first hors categorie climb coming after just 11km and a summit finish at the end. And then there is the little matter of Alpe d'Huez coming up tomorrow.

