Wednesday 18 July 2018

Ireland's Dan Martin sets his second climbing record of the Tour de France so far

Independent.ie Newsdesk

For the second time at this year's Tour de France, Ireland's Dan Martin has set a climbing record.

Martin climbed the Col de la Colombiere in a record time of 21.50. It was 15 seconds faster than the previous record held by Juan Mauricio Soler since 2007.

The 31-year-old also climbed Mur de Bretagne in a record time on the way to winning stage six.

Yesterday's exploits helped the UAE Team Emirates rider climb seven places in general classification to 17th place, just over five minutes behind yellow jersey holder Greg van Avermaet.

Martin's efforts are made all the more remarkable by the fact that he crashed heavily on Saturday's stage eight to Amiens and suffering cuts and bruises on his back, hip and elbow.

Today's stage, from Albertville to La Rosiere includes the first hors categorie climb coming after just 11km and a summit finish at the end. And then there is the little matter of Alpe d'Huez coming up tomorrow.

