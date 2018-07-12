Sport Cycling

Thursday 12 July 2018

Ireland's Dan Martin has won stage six of the Tour de France

Dan Ireland's Daniel Martin celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the sixth stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France

John Brennan

Ireland's Dan Martin won today's sixth stage of the Tour de France in Brittany.

It was his second stage win in the tour after a victory in the Pyrenees in 2013.

He attacked with a kilometre to go to the finish line on top of the Mur de Bretagne, the steepest climb in the region.

Dan had to hold off a surge by French rider Pierre de la Tour, but he had the strength to cling on for the win as de la Tour closed in.

It was a sweet place to win for Dan as he had finished second on the stage the last time the Tour climbed the Mur, in 2015.

More to follow...

Online Editors

