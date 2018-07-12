Ireland's Dan Martin has won stage six of the Tour de France
It was his second stage win in the tour after a victory in the Pyrenees in 2013.
He attacked with a kilometre to go to the finish line on top of the Mur de Bretagne, the steepest climb in the region.
Dan had to hold off a surge by French rider Pierre de la Tour, but he had the strength to cling on for the win as de la Tour closed in.
It was a sweet place to win for Dan as he had finished second on the stage the last time the Tour climbed the Mur, in 2015.
