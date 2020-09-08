'I'm just in shock' - Sam Bennett becomes sixth Irishman to win Tour De France stage after dramatic sprint finish

Sam Bennett celebrates after holding off a strong challenge to win Stage 10 of the Tour De France. Pool via REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard

Ireland’s Sam Bennett claimed his first Tour de France stage win after a bunch sprint on the Ile de Re.

The Deceuninck-QuickStep rider pipped Lotto Soudal’s Caleb Ewan to the line on Tuesday’s 168.5km stage 10, with Peter Sagan of Bora-Hansgrohe third.

Bennett’s success saw him claim the green jersey while there were no major changes in the general classification, with Primoz Roglic retaining the overall lead.

Bennett now joins Shay Elliott, Seán Kelly, Stephen Roche, Martin Earley and Dan Martin in winning a stage of the Tour De France.

Bennett now has stage wins in all three grand tours after previous successes at the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana.

The 29-year-old said: "I don’t think it has hit me. I forgot to throw the bike at the line and I thought he had got me. I thought I’d be in floods of tears but I’m just in shock."

