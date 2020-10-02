'If I won a national champion's jersey, it'd be hard to describe' - Change in pace has Feeley targeting Bennett's crown

It was last seen on the podium under the fading Paris light two weeks ago, but the Irish champion’s jersey will reappear in Limerick tomorrow.

It enjoyed a Broadway run on Sam Bennett’s shoulders during the late summer Tour de France and is the prize on the line for the winner of the national road race championships which take place in Knockaderry .

“I don’t know,” says Roscommon racer Daire Feeley. “If I won a national champion’s jersey, I think I’d find it hard to describe it.”

It’s a goal he’s targeted since racing out of lockdown at full speed and although the national championships has become the preserve of the full-time professionals in recent years, the prolific 23-year-old will be a marked man when the racing heats up tomorrow.

Feeley returned home this year after three seasons split between Monaco and Girona trying to crack the pro scene. Back on familiar territory he’s dominated the action, with nine wins from his 14 races telling its own story.

“Since the start of the season I’ve hit the ground running. I didn’t do anything too extreme over the lockdown period. First race back I was absolutely flying and I haven’t looked back since. I was in a position where I was winning at will,” he says matter-of-factly.

The form and results have come to him easier since he’s stopped chasing them so hard.

His “headspace” is good; back surrounded by his own people and he’s starting to explore opportunities away from the bike. The more balanced approach clearly suits him. He’s stronger now than when he left his home town as an obsessive 20-year-old for the south of France where he raced with Union Cycliste de Monaco.

Feeley spent a lonely two years in a house shared with other young hopefuls, competing against each other in pursuit of their dreams. It turned into “a bit of a misery”. Last year he moved to Girona with the Irish team EvoPro and his mood lifted. Despite less focus on the bike this year his performances and results have never been better.

“I think as a younger rider you don’t want to admit defeat. Or you kinda know no other way. But then when I got back over the winter I sat down with EvoPro, I’d an offer to go back with them, but I said, ‘Look I’ve a bit more going on than I realised … look, I want to pursue other things while keeping my cycling going, see where I can get, away from the bike, just see what sort of life I can make for myself.’”

He’s now working with a furniture distribution company, doing coaching work with cyclists, something he’s clearly passionate about, while also doing community coaching with the local Sports Partnership. It’s also given him time to appreciate some of the simpler things in life.

“I was so focused on cycling I didn’t realise I had such a nice family to hang with, all my cousins, relations, brothers and sisters. You know I didn’t appreciate that at the time, I think that’s the word for it, I didn’t appreciate what I had I was so focused on cycling. When you focus on something so much it actually has a detrimental effect, you start going backwards. I think that’s what happened to me when I was full-time cycling. But I don’t have any regrets about it.” he says, describing his years away as his “university of life”.

He may not have greatly altered his training but one obvious change is his physique. From a lowest weight of 57kg when he was in Monaco he’s put on seven kilos. He’s much heavier but much stronger, producing more watts than ever before. Losing weight can become an obsession and he knows it added to a downward spiral particularly during his time in Monaco.

“I think in years gone by, the huge focus on weight had a huge negative effect on me. It carried through to last year as well, I’m only starting to come good. And it started to reflect that in the results.

“And put it this way, I’m a man from Roscommon, did ya ever hear of anyone who’s made for going up the hills fast that’s from Roscommon? So look, it’s just back to basics and back to where I belong.“

After a blistering run of results in the colours of Strata3-Velorevolution, Feeley has been trying to shake off a sinus infection this week, so a question mark hangs over his form tomorrow.

Nicholas Roche is the obvious name to watch, but with the World Tour rescheduled and compressed most of the full-time pros have been unable to return for this year’s event, hosted by Newcastle West Wheelers. Feeley has finished second on the circuit twice this year already, and with a stiff climb before the finish, believes it’ll suit him.

No matter what happens tomorrow, even the dream result, it’s unlikely to reignite the ambition to pursue the professional game again.

“To be honest with ya, I was delighted to test my level abroad, but my biggest fear is things would just fall back into the way they were before,” he admits.

“Going back as a professional doesn’t really do it for me anymore. I think I’ve come to terms with that. I think that comes with age as well, you mature and you realise you need to be honest with yourself. The (pro) level is very high. To do well in cycling you have to be an Eddie Dunbar or Sam Bennett, Nicholas Roche and by doing well I mean to be up there in races. I don’t want to be in a sport where I’m just getting by and still putting everything on hold around it. I’m happy with what I’m doing now and I’d like to see where I can get in other places in life.”

For now Limerick is the focus and with a highlights package being produced for prime time TV on Monday, he’s going to enjoy this race back in spotlight.

“Having it on RTÉ is a big deal, all our grannies will be going nuts watching us all!”

