YOUR GUIDE TO BUYING: The cycling jackets that will get you through to the sunny days ahead

It may be spring but it’s still a long way to summer. These suggested jackets will get you through to the sunny days ahead.

Velo Revolution

STORM

This Irish company produce high-quality cycling clothing and their Storm jacket doesn’t disappoint. Really effective at blocking the wind on fast descents, but this comes into its own in wet conditions, with excellent waterproof quality while staying breathable. The high collar and extra long tail will keep you dry from top to, eh, bottom

Cost: €220

Velorevolution.eu

Rapha

PRO TEAM WINTER JACKET

A stylish offering from Rapha’s premium range will keep you warm in cool and cold conditions. Its high cut design may feel a little short when standing upright, but it all makes sense when on the bike, with its close fit meaning the material doesn’t gather when leaning forward. Comes with a handy pocket on the front and three large ones on the back

Cost: €200

Rapha.cc

Galibier

MISTRAL PRO 2

Really well-made and finished. It is very effective against early morning cold and wind and will also keep out light showers. It has a slim and comfortable fit with three large open back pockets and one zipped one that gives plenty of storage. Looks brilliant too.

Cost: €98

Galibier.cc

Biehler

DEFENDER JACKET

This German-made range is designed for changeable weather conditions. Its lightweight, wind- and waterproof material is ideal for cold mornings or fast descents. Features a handy double-sided zipper for easy access to your jersey pockets while also has a front zip pocket and three back pockets. A snug fit with a slightly shortened front.

Cost: €210

biehler-cycling.com

Le Col

SPORT RAIN JACKET

Designed to roll up and fit in your back pocked but offers excellent protection when the skies open. It has an extra long back and a high collar to keep your top and bottom splash free. It doesn’t have any pockets of its own

Cost: €175

Lecol.cc

Spin 11

AQUATEK

The Aquatek offers great wind and water protection while remaining breathable. Also features reflective markings, three rear pockets, a tailored close to the body fit and a longer tail to keep your back warm and dry. The new 2022 version is also available in a short sleeve option

Spin11.com