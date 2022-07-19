Your guide to buying . . . bib shorts

Velo Revolution Classic Core Blackouts II

A go-to set of bib shorts is an essential element in any rider’s wardrobe and Velo Revolution’s Classic Core Blackouts II are a great option for your leisure ride, sportive or something a little more serious.

This is an Irish company producing high-quality Italian-made cycling clothing, and these bib shorts deliver in both style and performance. They also come in a good price point.

These unisex bib shorts are available in two lengths, regular and a new longer length which have extended cuff bands. They also come with the option of two sizes of La Fonte chamois pads, which make for a comfortable ride. The shorts have a supportive fit and are breathable in wide temperature ranges. Fitted with soft elastic braces. When it comes to sizing, like a lot of Italian-made cycling clothing, they wear a little small.

Cost: €110

Spin 11

S+ bib shorts black

Spin 11 are the suppliers for the Irish national team and these S+ bib shorts were designed in conjunction with the national team.

They’ve created these high-performance option at a great price, so everyone can afford to wear the same as Ireland’s elite riders.

Their ‘power lycra’ provides good compressed support with their ‘eight-hour Bretagna’ chamois pad providing good support and comfort. The foam perforations help breathability, elasticity and durability.

Made with multi-panelled construction and with flat seems to improve aero dynamics

The bib straps are plain and simple, but effective. Another good value-for money option.

Cost: €74.99

Galibier

Equipe 2 Aero bib shorts

Galibier are also an Irish cycling clothing provider producing high-standard bib shorts at a really competitive price.

Their Equipe 2 Aero bibs shorts are made with Italian lycra in this one piece bib which feels very nice against the body. Their secure silicone leg grippers and comfortably wide straps keeps everything in the right place.

Their chamois pad is constructed with a ‘three-layer, dual-density memory foam’, according to Galibier, and we found it soft in the right areas but supportive too.

They have a nice balanced compression making them supportive on longer rides.

The finish is high quality and the look is simple and stylish. The leg grippers subtly match Galibier’s team jersey range. Again, Galibier offer great value across their range.

Cost: €85

Biehler

Essential bib shorts

The Biehler essential bibs are another classic well designed option for your wardrobe. They’ve got quite a compressed fit, but with a good balance of comfort and support.

Made with recycled fibres, and designed and produced in Germany, they make for a super breathable and quick-drying product – they almost come out of the washing machine dry – while also make a strong contribution to sustainable production.

With extra wide leg cuffs and sturdy bibs they don’t budge while in the saddle. Their multi-density pad provides great comfort front and back.

These are made with a pro team race cut, and they advise to order one size bigger for a normal fit. However, we found the race cut size quite comfortable.

The bib mesh is lightweight and breathable but is cut quite high across the midriff. Can feel like there’s a lot of material here, which may be an issue in high temperatures.

Cost: €190

Rapha’s classic bib shorts

In keeping with the Rapha range, this is another stylish product made with soft, comfortable material made with some recycled nylon.

The fabric feels great on your skin and the soft multi-layer classic chamois pad is one of the most comfortable ones we tested, although this comfort comes at a cost. The low-weight bib mesh is very breathable.

The fit is more relaxed than compressed, and some may prefer more support.

Rapha say their new silicone leg grippers at the cuff are wider for more comfort but we found them a bit too loose and didn’t always hold in place.

Comes with washing instructions of 40 degrees, but even washed at 30, we found the white straps quickly lost their shine, though they also come in an all black option. Key pocket on the back is always a handy feature.

Cost: €180 (current sale price)

Isadore

Signature Bib Shorts

Isodare combined elements of their standard bib shorts and their climbers bib shorts to create this all-round option for all-day riding.

These have Isodare’s race-standard degree of compression to support your muscles.

Come with a nice wide cuff to keep the shorts in place and a breathable mesh bib, made fully from recycled materials. The Italian made chamois pad feels a little thin at the front but still performs well when in the saddle. They say their ‘next generation space foam’ makes for enhanced breathability.

As well as the classic all black version, they also come with some stylish colours – Atlantic blue (pictured), fig and Sudan brown.

Isadore promote a strong sustainable message, evident with their use of recycled materials, but they also have some nice little touches like their biodegradable packaging.

Cost: €165

