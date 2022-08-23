‘You tell me any other sport that comes into Dublin Airport with a world title and gets no reception at all?’

“I was 33 before I started riding my bike properly,” says Eve McCrystal, the Dundalk woman who is undoubtedly the most decorated Irish female cyclist ever.

“I’d done a couple of IronMans, but my daughters were very small, so I sort of had to pick one sport,” she recalls. “Cycling was my best of the three, so I tried that. My first race was at the Ladies’ League in Corkagh Park. I hadn’t a clue what I was doing. All of a sudden I looked behind me and there was nobody there. I just kept going and I won.”

In the 11 years since, McCrystal has won plenty more. Apart from a long list of domestic road race victories, the Dundalk woman has four bronze medals, three silver medals and one gold in the national time trial championship and two silvers and another gold from the road race championship.

“I was always there or thereabouts but didn’t win a national title until 2018,” she says. “Then I won the time trial title two years later.”

While she has been ever-present at the top table of the ladies’ domestic scene for over a decade, it was a move to Para-Cycling, as a tandem pilot for visually impaired Katie-George Dunlevy, that has earned McCrystal six world titles and three Paralympic titles, among several other medals.

It was her time trialling prowess that first brought her to the attention of Cycling Ireland’s Para-Cycling coach Neil Delahaye after her first ride in the nationals produced a bronze medal.

“When I got bronze in Carlingford in 2013, it coincided with Sandra Fitzgerald stepping aside as pilot for Katie,” she explains. “On the back of that result, Neil contacted me and asked if I’d be interested in being Katie’s pilot. I did a few tests in the Institute of Sport to see if I had the potential to do it and I must have done something right.”

The next step was to see if she could handle a tandem.

“I’ll never forget it,” she laughs. “I was never on a tandem in my life… and I wasn’t cycling too long either. He just handed me the bike and said, ‘Off you go!’ I had to navigate all the roundabouts in Swords, which was a bit scary. But Katie was an established stoker, so she was able to talk me through it.”

Since then, McCrystal has learned the fine arts of riding a bicycle made for two and the dynamic duo have represented Ireland at every major international competition and brought Para-Cycling and Para-Sport, in general, into every household in the country.

“I control the gears, the brakes and the quick decisions on the road, but Katie is well clued in to what’s happening,” says McCrystal. “If I get up out of the saddle without telling her, she’s up after me. She knows my body language so well. She responds to my body language. She knows if I’m under pressure. She can feel the pressure on the pedals, nearly knows what watts I’m doing, or what zone I’m in. We do communicate, but we’re together so long that a few words will do. We’re completely in sync.

“Technically, you have to remember that you can’t take the corners the same as you would on your own. But, honestly, I just think I’m on my own. When the bike is going well, you feel like you’re on your own.”

The duo’s latest victory came at the Para-Cycling World Championships in Canada, where they outsmarted a strong British pair to take their sixth world title and another set of rainbow jerseys.

“They had beaten us every time in a sprint, so there was no way we could take them to the line,” she says of the duo’s tactics once the race got down to the nitty-gritty.

Eve McCrystal and Katie-George Dunlevy with their gold medals after winning their sixth World Championship title earlier this month in Canada

Eve McCrystal and Katie-George Dunlevy with their gold medals after winning their sixth World Championship title earlier this month in Canada

“There were 14 climbs on the course and we almost did a carbon copy of what we did in Tokyo. We attacked them on the climb and got a gap. In Tokyo it was only one kilometre from the line, but in Canada we rode the last 15km on our own.

“We had tested them on the hills during the race and checked to see where we could get a gap. I knew we were stronger on the climb and that we’d be able to put in a dig and get away. It’s hard to get away on tandem. Once we got a gap, we didn’t speak to the finish line.”

One of the unexpected bonuses of racing a tandem, McCrystal found, was the speed two people can get up on a bike.

“People underestimate how fast tandems can go,” she says. “We can sit cruising, on a low-intensity zone two spin at 36kph out training spin. We’d be up in the high 40s for a time trial and we came down a descent in Canada at 83kph. At the bottom, there was a sharp left hand bend. I absolutely love the adrenaline rush of it.”

By the finish, the duo had a minute and 36 seconds to spare over British rivals Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl, while a second Irish pairing of Josephine Healion and Linda Kelly took the bronze medal when they beat the Polish tandem in a sprint to the line despite their chain coming off in the finale.

“To have another female tandem this year was phenomenal,” says McCrystal. “It was great for them because we could talk to them. I was able to talk to Linda pilot-to-pilot and say, ‘This is what I do . . .’ and maybe she can learn from me. They got great experience at the worlds and they’re just going to get better and better. That’s what you want. You want the sport to progress and you want other athletes to look at you and say we can do that.”

Despite her success, McCrystal doesn’t care too much about the fanfare that comes with it, although she says there are other reasons it’s needed and admits she was disappointed with the response to their latest world title.

“We had had two world titles coming into Dublin Airport,” she says passionately. “You tell me any other sport that comes into Dublin Airport with a world title and gets no reception at all? We don’t do it for the glory or the claps on the back. We do it for the partially-sighted kids at home or the kids with disabilities who might see us and say, ‘I could do that’.”

Now 44, there is little sign of McCrystal slowing down, although her place in Paris 2024 is not guaranteed.

“The ideal would be to have two bikes in Paris. Linda Kelly is the pilot on the other tandem. She’s a phenomenal rider. She’s learning her trade. Because I’m older, I just want to make sure I’m the right pilot for Katie. I want to make sure that I’m the pilot who can deliver her another gold medal.

“I’d never take the seat of somebody else who could be better than me. I trust Neil. I trust the coaches and they’ll tell me what’s what and I’ll go with that.”