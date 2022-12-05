World champion Tom Pidcock is bringing the Rainbow jersey to the World Cup… in Dublin

While the FIFA World Cup plays out in Qatar, Ireland will have its very own World Cup event in Dublin on Sunday, when the ninth round of the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup comes to the Sports Ireland Campus in Abottstown.

If Ronaldo and Messi are still the stars of world football, then Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel and Tom Pidcock are very much the brightest lights in world cyclo-cross, with all three known as much for their exploits on the road as off it.

The youngest of the three, and current world cyclo-cross champion, Pidcock, scratches his head when asked to describe the trio in football terms.

“Yeah, definitely Messi and Ronaldo,” he says of Van der Poel and Van Aert. “I don’t really know that many footballers,” he smiles. “Let me think…”

When I suggest Pidcock would be akin to Jude Bellingham, the up-and-coming star of the England team, he smiles.

“Yeah, up and coming. That’s me.”

The 23-year-old Leeds lad may have been up and coming for a long time as a youngster, but with six world titles in various disciplines, an Olympic cross-country mountain bike gold, a one-day classic win and victory atop Alpe d’Huez at the Tour de France just some of the accolades to his name, Pidcock is now a bona fide star of the sport – and has confirmed he will be on the start line in Dublin on Sunday.

“I was looking forward to riding in the London round (which was cancelled), but Ireland is the next best thing,” he says. “I know a lot of people are travelling over from the UK for it – and I think it’s going to be a big celebration, a big carnival, with the biggest riders coming across from the continent.

“My parents are coming over and quite a few people I know are coming over to watch. It’s a bit like going home for me in a way, a bit like my home World Cup.”

Pidcock will have plenty of Irish support in Dublin too, as he is managed by Dubliner Andrew McQuaid.

Now based in London, sports agent McQuaid set up the Trinity Racing team around the youngster, who went on to become the first British winner of the prestigious U-23 Giro d’Italia with the team in 2020.

Even now, the Irish connection from that squad continues at his WorldTour team Ineos-Grenadiers, where Belgian Kurt Bogaerts moved across with Pidcock to look after him.

Bogaerts is well known to Irish cycling fans, as he ran the An Post Seán Kelly Cycling Academy team in Belgium for years, and also acted as directeur sportif for several Irish national squads over the past decade

“I started working with Kurt quite a few years ago and he’s been by my side ever since,” says Pidcock.

“I’ve practically won all my big races with him alongside me. It’s similar with Andrew and Paul (MacGinty) at Trinity. Andrew set up Trinity Racing around me – and that team and legacy is continuing on now.

“The way they’ve supported me has been fantastic, so there’s a big Irish connection that way.”

Since he was a kid, Pidcock has proven that he can do just about anything on any kind of bike. On the road he has won criteriums, circuit races, time trials, stage races, one-day classics and even took that Tour de France mountain stage on his debut. Off road, he has a national track title to his name – and is the reigning Olympic and European MTB champion, and world cyclo-cross champion.

“I’ve always ridden on different bikes and naturally been able to jump from one to the other,” he says of his upbringing. “I think racing different disciplines complements each other and makes you are a more rounded bike rider.

“I think mountain bike is my favourite, to be honest,” he says before pondering why. “I think it’s the atmosphere. It’s the one that I’m naturally best at – and, also, it has a nice chilled, friendly, atmosphere. Road is very high pressure and ’cross is obviously in the winter so it’s cold and wet.

“Cross is by far the hardest discipline. It’s full gas. You’ve got the bad weather. You’re training full gas in the winter. Mentally and physically, it’s very demanding.”

Pidcock’s rapid rise in the world of elite cyclo-cross regularly pits him against Van der Poel and Van Aert – a duo who have shared seven elite world cyclo-cross titles between them, and had many battles with each other on the road too.

“I think those two are great rivals,” says Pidcock. “They’ve been racing each other their whole careers. They’re one year apart (in age). They’ve been racing against each other in world championships since they were U-16 or something, so the two of them have pushed each other to be the best.

“They’ve both gone to the road and have kind of done the same thing. I guess they played a part in inspiring me in a way. I didn’t even know who they were when I started ’cross but, for sure, once I got into it, they were a bit of an inspiration.”

With the trio due to face off for the first time in a cyclo-cross race this year shortly after our chat, Pidcock was not expecting much from the UCI World Cup round in Antwerp.

“I like the muddy hilly courses, like Overijse, Namur, courses that have more technical descents and stuff. I don’t really like the courses that are just loads of grass turns, typical ’cross turns. And sand. Sand is difficult,” he grins. “I think my weight (68kg) carries a big penalty in the sand. It’s true these guys have 15 kilos on me and have a lot more power. It’s not something I can do much about though. Our first time racing against each other this year will be in Antwerp – which has got sand in it, which is a bit annoying,” he laughs.

Although he has a hectic schedule of cyclo-cross from now until the end of the year, Pidcock is unsure as to whether a world title defence is on the cards.

“I’m racing pretty much every race until the new year and then I don’t know about the worlds yet,” he admits. “It’s quite late this year, later than previous years, so I don’t know if I’m going to ride the worlds yet.”

With an eye on a good classics campaign at the start of the next road season, Pidcock admits he is sometimes tempted to pull the plug on cyclo-cross in the winter and take a break.

“Of course there is temptation there,” he admits. “I think if I wasn’t doing it though, I’d be a bit lost in a way. But when I see my team-mates and that they’re having their time off and I’m already training for ’cross… I do miss that part of it.”

For now though, the benefits of riding, jumping, and carrying a bike around a muddy course outweigh the negatives – and he will continue in the discipline of mud, sweat and gears for a while yet.

“Cyclo-cross is so much about the capacity to not lose concentration,” he says.

“The intensity . . . you cannot replicate it in training. It’s not so much about the fitness. Of course, you’ve got to be fit, but it comes to a point. On the road, you can go deeper because you don’t have to go down a descent, or round a muddy corner or ride through a rut for 20 metres (every few minutes).

“You’ve got to be able to concentrate to do that and it’s something that’s only in ’cross – and it’s pretty specific.

“It crosses over to other disciplines but, of course, descending on a road, if your tyres slip, you’re going to crash. In ’cross, your wheels never really grips in one place.

“They’re sliding and moving around. It gets you very comfortable riding on the edge. It helps prepare for the classics in a way, but I will take a break.

“Last year, after Covid, I wasn’t very robust. I got ill and it hampered my classics campaign, so I want to take a bit more time to prepare and be a bit more ready.”

Unlike at the FIFA World Cup, Pidcock’s distinctive rainbow jersey of world champion will be welcome in Dublin – and he is keen for another opportunity to show it off to the Irish fans.

“I’ve won six world titles now and I’ve barely raced in the jersey because I’ve either moved up an age bracket or category, or the season’s finished.

“It’s been really nice wearing that jersey this year.

“It’s special. I’m going to make the most of it for sure. I didn’t do the races in February last year so I missed the first part of the ’cross season and, of course, the ’cross season is naturally shorter than the road.

“I expect some good racing in Dublin, some good atmosphere. I think the fans will be impressed at the level of a World Cup compared to the local Irish or British races.

“It’s very, very different and there’s a lot to be learned for sure.

“I’m taking it as my home race this year. It’d be nice to win but Wout is going to be there so . . . let’s see.”