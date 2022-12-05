| 6.3°C Dublin

World champion Tom Pidcock is bringing the Rainbow jersey to the World Cup… in Dublin

Rising star of cyclo-cross looking forward to an – almost – ‘home’ race in Abbotstown

Thomas Pidcock is the current cyclo-cross world champions. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Expand
Tom Pidcock grapples with the conditions at Overijse Expand

Gerard Cromwell

While the FIFA World Cup plays out in Qatar, Ireland will have its very own World Cup event in Dublin on Sunday, when the ninth round of the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup comes to the Sports Ireland Campus in Abottstown.

If Ronaldo and Messi are still the stars of world football, then Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel and Tom Pidcock are very much the brightest lights in world cyclo-cross, with all three known as much for their exploits on the road as off it.

