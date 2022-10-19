‘We need more of this in Ireland, cyclocross racing is fantastic to watch’

Born out of passion by local rider John Dempsey five years ago, the Verge Cross Clonmel has grown every year since and has been on the UCI Cyclocross calendar for the past two editions.

Ranked a UCI C2 race, just one below the top tier of UCI C1, this year’s event attracted riders from Britain, Portugal, France, Spain, Germany, Australia and the USA to a weekend of mud, sweat and gears on Clonmel Racecourse.

“The UCI points are what attracts them,” said co-promoter Keith Colville shortly after another successful weekend of racing. “In the women’s race, Kim Coleman came over from America. She’d heard about the event last year and she wanted to come to Ireland and do the race.

“I think it’s a combination of seeing the UCI points available and also the fact that she could get to see Ireland. Once it’s on the UCI calendar, riders set out their year and plan their programme to fit it in.”

A challenging track, set up by volunteers and supported by the local racecourse, council and businesses saw an action-packed series of races put the riders through their paces early in the cyclocross season.

“Clonmel Racecourse have been very good to us,” says Colville. “They basically said to us, ‘Just work away’ which is incredible, because if we were faced with massive fees, we just couldn’t do it. Clonmel Cycling Club are the hosting club and they’ve been very supportive and helpful too. We probably had a team of 15 or 20 going in with shovels, picks, strimmers and chainsaws, getting in there and making a course, and we had a team of seven cleaning it all up again today.”

The course included a big table-top ramp in the middle as well as a couple of wooden bridges, a set of jumps and a new feature that seemed to go down very well with spectators.

“We introduced a ‘bombhole’ this year, as we call it, and it’s been a revelation,” says Colville. “After a 60m drag, it sends them straight down into a little hole where they had to get off their bikes and run back up the other side. There were kids in there roaring and shouting at the riders, shaking cow bells and there were chainsaws (without chains) revving, and the riders said the atmosphere gave the race a Belgian feel. We just want to make it exciting and difficult to attract good riders.

“What we tried to do this year was make it as difficult as possible because the pros are so good they would jump anything. Their skill level is unbelievable. We tried to slow them down, we wanted to make it more exciting from a spectator side.

“John, being a rider and knowing what’s good to ride is a huge advantage to us. We needed something a little bit spectacular, a little bit different than the norm, so the idea of the main ramp in the centre section of the park and the wooded section, which we dug out and made ourselves, were fantastic.”

British riders made it a clean sweep of the podium places in the men’s elite race with Toby Barnes of the Garden Shed Ribble-Verge Sport taking victory ahead of Ben Chilton (Spectra Wiggle) and Barnes’s team-mate Jenson Young. Dean Harvey of Spellman-Dublin Port was best of the Irish in fourth place.

In the elite women’s race it was the same story with Anna Kay leading a British one-two-three ahead of Xan Crees (Spectra Wiggle) and Libby Bell (Garden Shed-Ribble-Verge Sport), with Roisín Lally of Scott Bright Motor Group best of the Irish in fourth.

“In the elite female there was an incredible battle for fourth to eighth places,” says Colville. “They were knocking the hell out of each other the whole way around and, as the course is so enclosed you can watch all of this, you can see the battles, and it’s lap after lap.”

But Verge Cross Clonmel wasn’t all about the elites. The two days or racing provided a safe and fun environment for events for kids as young as U-6.

“The big thing it teaches is bike skills,” says Colville. “We had an U-6 race, which may seem silly but they’re going around gravel corners and mud and they’re feeling the bike moving under them from the first step. The great thing about cyclocross is it’s completely safe. There’s no traffic.

“You’re riding on grass. We had a huge underage field of 140 riders on Saturday. They’re all smiling, the parents love it and it’s been well supported by the clubs. I watched the U-15s race and what they can do on a bike is phenomenal because they’ve been doing it from a young age. It’s fun. It’s safe and it’s a little bit more relaxed than the road.”

With cyclocross leagues in all four provinces, it’s easy to get involved, with details available from Cycling Ireland’s website or the provincial bodies. Colville is already looking ahead to the prestigious UCI Cyclocross World Cup event coming to Abbotstown on December 11, and encourages anyone with even a passing interest in sport to go watch the spectacle.

“It’s a huge thing to have a World Cup round in Dublin,” he says. “I’m really looking forward to that. I think if we can get one of the big three; Wout van Aert, Tom Pidcock or Mathieu van der Poel, in the sense of promoting it, it will be incredible.

“It’s an old sport but in Irish people’s minds, maybe it’s a new thing. I think from a spectators’ point of view, the cyclocross World Cup race in Dublin is going to be amazing. We can’t wait to get up there. Everybody is buzzing for it. We need more of this in Ireland. It’s fantastic to watch.”