‘This second week of the Tour is going to be brutal’ – Chris Juul-Jensen

Having spent the first 16 years of his life in Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow, Chris Juul-Jensen began his cycling career with the local Sorrento Cycling Club and, under the watchful eye of club coach Aidan Ryan and others, he progressed to represented Ireland at the Youth Olympics before moving to his parents’ native country of Denmark to spend transition year in a cycling school and chase a career in the pro peloton.

He has since gone on to a professional career which has seen him ride 13 Grand Tours so far, the latest of which is this year’s Tour de France.

Although he now rides as a Danish professional, Juul-Jensen likes to remind everyone that he considers himself half-Irish, to the point where he got a tricolour buckle made for one of his cycling shoes a few years back, with the Danish flag on the other.

“When you turn pro there’s always a flag beside your name,” he says from his rest-day hotel at the Tour today.

“I’m very proud of having the Danish flag beside my name and representing Denmark but at the same time I think it’s important to remind people that I also have my Irish background to be extremely grateful for and proud of. A small thing like that maybe draws a bit of attention. ‘What’s with the Irish flag? I thought you were from Denmark?’ It’s only then that some people realise I’m not just trying to put on a posh English accent, that it comes from somewhere, from Ireland. Even in Denmark I make a point of bringing up my Irish background in the media because I think it’s important. I got some name tags done up for this Tour with my name and both flags on them but unfortunately they were left behind at the team base so I’ll have to chase that up today.”

Having turned professional with the Saxo Bank team back in 2010, Jensen now rides for the Australian backed BikeExchange-Jayco squad, a team where he finds himself at home with Dubliners Darach McQuaid and John Keegan and Cork woman Sandra Hodnett among the team staff.

“My first four years were with Saxo Bank-Tinkoff,” he says. “They were four great years. I spent two of them with Nico Roche as my teammate and since then I’ve been here with BikeExchange-Jayco which is a great place to be. It sort of reminds me of being home a bit – the Aussies, the slang, the English language and there’s a bit of an Irish posse, which I enjoy. It keeps me connected.”

With McQuaid working as chairman of GreenEDGE, the company that owns the team, Hodnett working as team masseur and Keegan as mechanic, there are the odd tales of old Erin told during races or training camps.

“The staff are the hardest working people on the team,” he says of the Aussie outift. “The main reason the riders are so motivated is because the staff are even more so. I’ve done a couple of races with John this year and he’s very much appreciated on the team as is Darach. Sandra though is the heart and soul of the team really. She’s been in cycling for a long while and she’s such a warm-hearted person. She’s like everyone’s mum in a way. She takes care of everyone, makes sure we all have what we need. She really is held in very high regard within the team, as are the two lads.”

“It’s always fun to talk to people who know what the Kanturk 3-Day is and how hard racing in Stamullen is, so when we get a chance, we tell a few stories. I haven’t been back to Ireland much, unfortunately, because I’ve been so busy, but I did go to Wicklow for my honeymoon and it made a big impression on my wife.”

Having kicked off this Tour in his now-native Denmark, the move to France has seen the race take a while to settle down, says Jensen.

“It’s been different of course, from my point of view,” he laughs. “With not as many fans cheering my name.”

“When you get to France though, it’s really on. The first few stages in Northern France and Belgium, especially with the cobbles and the wind, made for a very fast hectic, stressful, few days, so it was only towards the middle of the week that I, and probably a lot of other riders, had the feeling that ‘OK now we’re settling into the usual Tour de France rhythm’.”

“When we made it through the middle of the week… it’s not that it settled down – because the pace has been incredible, probably the highest average speeds we’ve done for a while, but at least the bunch starts to fatigue so it’s slightly easier to make your way around it and at least now the first week is in the bag.”

Having won stage three with their sprinter Dylan Groenewegen, Jensen’s squad came close on two more stages last week, with Aussie sprinter Michael Matthews taking second on stage six before repeating the feat two days later.

On both occasions, Jensen was to the fore during the stage, riding on the front of the peloton to keep the early breakaway on a short leash so that Matthews could have his chance in the gallop to the line.

“When you see it from the team’s point of view, we’ve been riding really well together,” he says of the first nine stages. “We targeted those days especially for Michael and made our presence felt. ‘Bling’ is one of the best riders around and he showed that on both of those days. Unfortunately, it was either (race leader) Tadej Pogacar or (points classification leader) Wout Van Aert he was up against and to get second behind either of them, it’s like half a win.”

“Obviously only a win counts but when you look at it from a team perspective, we committed to the stages, to the plan, to our individual roles. Everybody did exactly like we were supposed to do, exactly what it says on the tin. In the end, as long as you do that, if you’re beaten by another world class bike rider there’s very little you can complain about it.”

“We didn’t really make any mistakes. Michael is riding very, very, well and we took a lot of encouragement from those stages and are looking forward to trying again this coming week.”

With racing resuming tomorrow, Jensen is expecting more of the same eyeballs-out racing that has marked the first week and a half.

“Typically when you’re talking about a Grand Tour it’s always ‘the last week is going to be savage,” he says. “But this year at the Tour, it’s this second week that’s going to be brutal, every day. For those who maybe don’t follow cycling on a daily basis you could look at some of the stage profiles and think ‘well, that doesn’t look too bad.’ But those stages where it’s not a full mountain stage and it’s not a full sprint stage, they are the hardest stages.

“On a really big mountain stage, you can chop off maybe 60 percent of the peloton on the first climb but these gradual climbs, short climbs and undulating climbs, it’s a free-for-all. Everyone is flying, everyone is in with a chance and it makes for some savage racing, which I expect there will be plenty of this week.”

With more stage hunting on the agenda for the BikeExchange-Jayco squad, Jensen – who celebrated his 33rd birthday on the Tour last week, hopes to be to the fore again this week.

“Every race I ride I hope to get up the road and win a stage,” he smiles. “It doesn’t work out too often but it’s not from a lack of trying. I think when that fire stops burning, you have to ask yourself why you’re doing it. But I still have the hunger to win, I’m still motivated to ride as hard as I can for my team-mates.”

“We’re here to win stages and that starts again tomorrow. Obviously we will look at each stage day by day and every day there is a new situation. Everything that happens in the race has an influence on what we do as well, so we have to take all that into account and see what the story is day by day. But yeah, I will be trying again this week so hopefully a bit of the luck of the Irish will shine on me.”