The idiot’s guide to Cyclo-Cross

What is cyclo-cross?

​Cyclo-Cross (sometimes abbreviated to CX) is, as it names suggests, cross-country racing on a bike. Races are ridden on modified road bikes or specialised cyclo-cross bikes.

Courses consist of various sections of grass, tarmac, mud, sand and obstacles – such as steps, ramps, jumps or hills – that force riders to push or carry their bikes on their shoulders for a period each lap.

The season begins in October and ends with the cyclo-cross world championships in February, just in time for the road season to begin again.

​What is the World Cup Series?

​The UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup Series is the pinnacle of the sport and regularly attracts thousands of fans to each round. The professional series consists of 14 events based in the USA, Belgium, Holland, Ireland, Czech Republic, Italy, France and Spain. The series is run on a points basis. The last round finishes one week before the cyclo-cross world championships and the series is ideal preparation for the one-day world title race.

​Why is the Dublin round on December 11, next Sunday, a big deal?

​The Dublin round of this year’s Cyclo-Cross World Cup at the Sport Ireland Campus in Abbotstown next Sunday will be the first time a top-tier UCI cyclo-cross event has ever been held in Ireland.

The event is sure to attract the cream of the sport and provide a huge spectacle for Irish cycling fans, with plenty of fans also expected to travel from all over Europe. The Dublin event is the ninth round of the series – and is at the point where things get really serious, as the world championship looms.

​What’s the format for the competition?

​Races are usually run on an open, winding course, anywhere between 2.5km to 3.5km long – the course in Abbotstown is 3.1km – providing spectators with plenty of opportunities to see the stars of the sport up close on each lap.

Elite men’s professional races usually last an hour, with the women’s races lasting 40 minutes. The support events are anything from 30 minutes to an hour. In Abbotstown there will be 40cm-high boards to clear, plus a mix of tarmac, mud and sand surfaces to provide thrills and spills.

There is a bike pit on the course, where riders will often swap their mud-plugged bikes for a cleaner and therefore, lighter replica several times during the race.

​Who’s leading the UCI World Cup series?

​The cyclo-cross season is usually dominated by Belgian and Dutch riders and this season has been no different.

After round eight of the series in Antwerp yesterday Laurens Sweeck's consistency across the series sees him lead his Belgium compatriot Eli Iserbyt by six points with Michael Vanthourenhout 24 points back.

The Netherlands' Fem van Empel's victory yesterday sees her stretch her lead over Puck Pieterse to 95 points in the women's standings.

​Which big names are taking part in Dublin?

Iserbyt, Sweeck and most of the top riders in the series are expected to compete in Dublin, along with Britain’s current world cyclo-cross champion Tom Pidcock – who was second in Overijse two weeks ago and who also won atop Alpe D’Huez at this year’s Tour de France.

Three-time world champion and WorldTour star Wout van Aert is confirmed for the race after making his return to action yesterday, but classics star Mathieu van der Poel is skipping this round. For the women's race, Pauline Ferrard-Prevot, a world champion in cyclo-cross, mountain biking and gravel and who now rides for Ineos-Grenadiers, has confirmed she’s coming to Dublin.

Yesterday's winner Van Empel and her compatriot from the Netherlands Lucinda Brand, the 2021 world champion, is due to travel and they're expected to face off against three-time World Champion Sanne Cate and 2020 champion Ceylin Alvarado.

​Which Irish riders are selected?

Five riders have been selected to compete for Ireland in the men and women’s elite races, while other domestic riders may possibly be given a wild card entry if they are deemed suitable by Cycling Ireland’s Offroad Commission.

The Irish quintet includes the current Irish national cyclo-cross champions Maria Larkin and Chris Dawson (McGlinchey). Dean Harvey, who has dominated Ireland’s first national series so far, and Darnell Moore will also ride the men’s elite race. Roisin Lally has also been selected for the women’s event.

​What other races are on in Abbotstown?

​On Saturday, December 10, the day before the pro race, a range of support races for U-14 and U-16 boys and girls, as well as adults, will be held between 12.0 and 1.45 on the Sport Ireland Campus.

Junior UCI cyclo-cross races for both men and women will be held on the Sunday morning of the elite World Cup races, with the women’s junior race due to get under way at 9.30am and the men’s junior race set to start at 11am.

​How do you watch the race in person?

​Tickets for the event are now on sale and can be purchased on the official UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup website www.ucicyclocrossworldcup.com –

Dublin tickets are selling fast. Adult tickets will cost €15 in the online presale until December 10, while tickets will also be available on the day for the higher price of €18. Children under the age of 12 years old are free of charge, while tickets will not be required for the Saturday support races.