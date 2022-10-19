Small changes can make all the difference in search for perfect bike fit

High-performance sport may be a game of inches, but the smallest of measurements can also make a big difference for the most modest of cyclist.

Despite over 15 years of cycling for leisure and fitness, over thousands of kilometres up and down the Wicklow hills, getting a proper bike fit had been a task left languishing on the long-finger list somewhere in between power-washing the patio and updating the house insurance policy.

An initial in-shop bike fit married to some DIY YouTube instructional videos had carried me through without major incident. Near enough is good enough, right? But there has always been some nagging questions and niggling issues, that Aidan Hammond, Ireland’s leading bike-fitting expert, was finally going to address when I visited his studio in north Wicklow.

Riding your bike in its basic form is a pretty simple process, but figuring out the perfect fit between man and machine is a process best completed with rulers, spirit levels, sensors and video technology.

Although Aidan has a warning before we get start.

“Sometimes it’s not the bike that’s causing the issue,” he explains, as he greets me at his studio in the shadow of the Sugarloaf in Kilmacanogue.

I don’t carry too much baggage with me in terms of injuries to his Bike Fitting Ireland base, some shoulder and neck strain, but it’s an issue further south that I was hoping to really get to the, eh, bottom of.

After long days in the saddle or back-to-back days I occasionally suffer from some discomfort just where most of my weight is supported on the saddle . . . some perineum pressure, shall we say.

Pretty common for cyclists, my doctor reassures me, but it was this issue I was hoping Aidan’s nine-step process could help alleviate. While Aidan is the go-to man for many of Ireland’s best cyclists, the majority of his standard bike-fitting work is with weekend warriors, a group that has grown significantly in recent years.

“I’ve never seen such an increase in cycling numbers as we’ve seen in the last three years,” he says. They form a large percentage of the 10,000 bike fits he’s overseen over his 20 years in the game; riders usually looking to improve their efficiency or improve their comfort on the bike.

As well as being a professional bike fitter, a former A1 racer and one of only three Level 3 coaches in the country, Aidan is also a physiotherapist, giving him the perfect perspective to see the fault lines of a rider in motion.

The process comes in three parts; an inspection of the equipment, the rider, and finally examining the relationship between the two.

After checking the cleat position on my shoes and recording the bike measurements, I’m now lying on his treatment table with my body being pulled and positioned in different directions.

He quickly identifies some weak points; some tight hip flexors and hamstrings. He points out that my knees don’t align properly, a little twist in my pelvis perhaps.

“You’re tight, but not the worst I’ve seen,” he says, not so reassuringly.

“I’ve actually improved in the last year,” I tell him. He looks unconvinced.

Next, he sits me on the floor with my back against the wall and lays out an elevated board in front of me for a reach test.

“You’re going to fail this miserably,” he warns me, laughing. With such low expectations stretching out to hit the 10cm line with my fingertips feels like success. He draws his own finger to the 45cm line, to point to the record in his studio set by Irish track cyclist Lara Gillespie. It may as well be the west coast of Wales, I’m never reaching it.

After a foot and gait analysis and a test of my core strength, my own physical limitations are now well established and it’s time to see how man and the machine intersects. My bike is connected to a stationary turbo, and perched on a platform with rotating wheels. Aidan positions his camera equipment to record the details so he can examine them on his computer. As I’m turning the pedals he slowly turns the platform to capture footage from several angles. Now that I’m in the saddle I’m finally passing a few basics. The bike set-up is at least within the same parish of a proper fit; the shoulders a little hunched, arms a bit overstretched, but the saddle height is good and the foot and leg angles are all passable.

He uses the heel method to assess the base-line saddle height; while sitting in the saddle I unclip my shoes and place my heel on the pedal and start to slowly turn them backwards. You should just be able to just turn the pedals without having to rock your hips from side to side. The old method stands the test of time and I get another nod of approval, but now he’s pulling out a padded saddle cover with wires and a battery pack coming out of it. As I pedal away, this pressure sensor relays data back to his computer for examination with his saddle-pressure analysis software.

This detects where the weight is balanced across the saddle, and consequently where pressure is felt on my body. This is where my problems become clearly visible on his screen.

I step down to look at the data he’s gathered – and there it is standing out like the nearby Sugarloaf. The pressure sensor has converted the data into a colour-coded 3D graphic to illustrate where the pressure is most prominent – and it’s right on the bull’s eye. It makes me wince. While the saddle height is good, the position is too far back on the rails.

To spread the pressure back towards my ischial tuberosity, or sit bones to you and me, Aidan makes two adjustments, bringing the saddle 2cm closer to the handlebars and raising the height 0.5cm to make up for the reduced reach.

The change is instantly noticeable, both on my perineum and on his 3D graphic – the pressure is reduced from about 750 millibars to just over 400. The adjustments also help my shoulders feel more relaxed. The next problem is not so easily fixed, though. When we watch back the head-on video angle he sees another symptom of the tight hips.

“You’re kicking out with your knees a bit and that’s the tightness in your hips,” he says. “You’ve a bit of work to do. Sometimes people expect miracles from a bike fit and a lot of the times, it’s not the bike.”

The scrutiny continues but I feel pretty confident he’s covered the big-ticket issues now. He goes through all the measurements again and alternations and says to come back to him with a progress report in a few weeks.

I get some print-outs to take with me. One documents the before and after measurements while the second is my homework, a series of exercises to do to. Like most improvements in cycling, this will be work in progress, but at least I’m heading in the right direction.

Aidan Hammond

Is one of Ireland’s leading bike fitters, but also a physiotherapist and was a pretty serious cyclist in his day. He’s one of only a handful of coaches in the country to have attained a Level 3 qualification. Cycling has been in his family since the 1940s and he’s also the son-in-law of Peter Crinnion, who raced as a professional in France in the 1960s.

The bike fit

Bring your bike and your cycling shoes, and come in your cycling kit. The process takes about 90 minutes and Aidan will send on the recorded measurements for you to keep – and in my case a list of stretches to perform regularly. The standard fit costs €180. An advanced fit costs €200 and includes more detailed analysis of your power and cadence.