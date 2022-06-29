Rory Townsend’s cycling success first forged in his father’s home town

Seconds after crossing the line in Kanturk on Sunday to claim his first national road race title, Rory Townsend fell into his father David’s arms sobbing.

“I can’t believe it,” he kept repeating through his tears. “I can’t believe it.”

Townsend’s name may not be familiar to the wider public but those in the know in Irish cycling scenes have seen him coming for a few years now and while he lives across the water, his father is from Lemybrien in Waterford and he has been back and forth to his father’s birthplace since he was a kid.

At first the family spent school holidays with his aunt Breda Prendergast and his cousins and when he got older he began training and eventually racing alongside the local chain gangs in Carrick-on-Suir and Dungarvan.

“Dad grew up in Lemybrien and is very rooted to the country,” says Townsend in the south London accent he has acquired since birth. “We’d spend Easter over here every year, so I feel pretty rooted to Lemybrien too. It’s home from home. Being in and around the Comeragh mountains had a heavy influenced on me cycling. They were the first place I was allowed go out riding without my dad, when I was around 13. I could just ride, go and explore. It was great.

“The first cycle I did over here was the Seán Kelly Sportive years ago, around the Carrick-on-Suir area and finishing in Dungarvan. The first actual race I did here was in 2017. Since then, I’ve done the Bobby Power, the Des Hanlon and others and have ridden the championships the last four or five years.

“I usually get a bit nervous when my family come to watch me race. I feel like I’m putting pressure on myself but, Sunday, I can’t explain it. Everything went right. My dad was there, my mum, my aunt Breda. My cousin John was in the team car and a couple of my other cousins were there as well. I kind of wish my Nan was here as well. She really knows a lot about cycling, loves it and that would have been amazing. But I don’t think there’s anything different I would have done in the entire race, which is pretty rare.”

His father David has been alongside him for most of the journey.

“It must have been hard for him as a parent, you know? It’s been years of taking me to races and I’m sure at some point he was thinking ‘what am I doing this for?’. Certainly, when I was a youngster, I didn’t think I had that much promise. I didn’t show much. I never came through any national system or anything like that. I only got my first international call-up in 2019.”

Townsend’s breakthrough season came that year when, riding for the Canyon team, he won two stages of the Tour of Fuzhou in China, was third in the Classic Loire Atlantique in France in March and the Rutland-Melton Cicle Classic in Britain in April.

That summer, he finished second in the Memorial Philippe Van Coningsloo and third in Heylen Vastgoed Heistse Pijl in Belgiumbefore finishing fourth in the road race at the National Championships in Derry and beating several WorldTour pros to win the sprints classification at the Tour of Britain.

His form earned him a first call-up for the Irish team at the Europeans in Holland, followed by a debut at the World Championships in Yorkshire and even peaked the interest of a few pro teams but Covid put a dampener on things the following year.

Although he won the points classification at the 2021 Tour of Mirabelle as well as the opening stage and took a couple of top tens in other continental races, Townsend contemplated giving it all up at last year’s championships.

“Nationals last year, I felt, was a bit of turning point for me,” he says of his tenth place finish in Wicklow. “I was starting to think about other things to do. I’m going to be 27 next week so there does come a point where you have to start thinking ‘what am I doing with the next few years of my life?’ I said to myself last year that if I didn’t make it to WorldTour or ProTour level then I was going to go back to University and finish my degree in sports science. I’ve been doing that alongside cycling this year and also branching out a little bit, doing a few more jobs, working in the industry.”

Ironically, Townsend has found that being busy off the bike has left him that little bit fresher on it.

“In a weird way, it’s actually probably been a bit of a blessing,” he says. “I’ve been busy writing my dissertation the past couple of weeks and it’s kept my mind off cycling. I haven’t been focused too much. I get myself in a bit of a bind sometimes but the night before the championships I was tapping away on the laptop, trying to get a bit done, which probably helped me in a way.”

With the shamrock jersey of Irish champion on his shoulders for the next 12 months, Townsend will stand out in the peloton if nothing else.

“One of the things in cycling that I think is brilliant, I absolutely love it, is the way national championships are celebrated in this way. It’s such an honour and I feel like every race I go to from here on in will have a bit of extra significance to it.

“I think a lot of riders think about the Tour, things like that. But, for me, nationals, world championships or the Olympics, those big one-day events, have always been my dream. I felt that maybe winning nationals was more of a realistic thing to aim at so it’s all I dreamt about it. It’s incredible to have done it now. It’s mad!”

After a planned week off with his girlfriend, Townsend hopes to be able to showcase his talents against the big boys at the Tour of Britain again in September if his team get selected.

“Tour of Britain will be the other big aim at the end of the year,” he says. “Pretty much every year, the nationals and the Tour of Britain are my two big aims. I’d love to be at the worlds to try and support the team this year but I’m not sure whether or not that’ll be an option. I’ve got 12 months now to do my best in the jersey. The immediate future though, is finishing this dissertation. It’s due in this week.”