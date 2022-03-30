Rising stars preparing to follow in Eddie Dunbar’s footsteps at the ‘biggest little race in the world’

"Geraint Thomas has won the Tour de France but still talks about the Junior Tour of Ireland,' says Eddie Dunbar who won the race in 2013 and 2014

After a three-year hiatus due to Covid restrictions the Eurocycles Eurobaby Junior Tour of Ireland will be back on the road this July.

The six-day international stage race for U-18 riders will be based in Ennis this year and, with no individual time trial, the race will comprise of road stages ranging in distance from the opening 48km evening stage to a longest leg of 104km.

With squads from Britain, South Africa, Netherlands, France and the USA among those chomping at the bit to get a starting place in recent years, a 50-50 split between Irish and foreign teams is expected this year for what is fast gaining a reputation as being the biggest little race in the world.

“I would say we will have around 140 starters this year,” says race director Alice Sherratt. “We have two French teams coming. I have American teams screaming at me for a starting spot at the moment and we’ll have an Irish national team as well as plenty of five-man club teams from Ireland and Britain.

“It’s great to be back on the road after everything that’s happened the last two years,” she says. “I was a bit apprehensive, after the break, about what the reaction from sponsors would be like after a tough couple of years but they were all great and it’s fantastic to have Eurocycles Eurobaby back as title sponsors again.”

As well as having the backing of their former title sponsors, the Junior Tour has been warmly welcomed back by the people of Ennis with race headquarters, Treacy’s Hotel, having kept the hotel free for the race week for the past two years in the hope of the event being run, and Clare County Council offering their support by sponsoring the best young rider jersey.

“We have had great support,” says Sherratt. “The Irish Veteran Cyclists Association have sponsored the King of the Mountains competition and Cross Insurance are sponsoring the points competition so to have them all back is fantastic for the race. It’s great to get things back on the road and what better place to be in July than out on the cliffs of Moher or in Kilkee when the sun is shining.”

Since it’s inception in 1978, the Junior Tour of Ireland has been a rite of passage for teenage riders all over the world hoping to make an impact on the professional scene.

The race’s first winner, Dubliner Martin Earley, went on to win stages at the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia and that trend has continued ever since with Irish riders featuring prominently among the winners and stage winner.

Overall winners Mark Scanlon (1998), Nicolas Roche (2002), Sam Bennett (2008) and Eddie Dunbar (2013 and 2014), have all made their mark on the professional peloton, alongside 2004 stage winner Dan Martin.

“Eddie is the only rider ever to win the race back-to-back,” says Sherratt, who has kept a maternal eye over some of her former competitors and was especially proud to see Corkman Dunbar earning his first professional stage race victory last week at the Settimana Internazionale di Coppi é Bartali in Italy.

“It was fantastic to see him take his first pro win last week. Eddie has had miserable luck with injury and stuff the last couple of years so it was a very well deserved win. There is a good crew of junior riders coming through in Ireland now who knows, maybe we can produce another winner this year.”

Although now riding in the WorldTour with Ineos Grenadiers, Dunbar has fond memories of the race and, as it happens, so do some of his team-mates.

“It’s funny, I was out on an easy spin with Geraint Thomas yesterday and we were actually talking about the Junior Tour,” says the 25-year-old Corkman. “This is a guy who has won the Tour de France but still talks about the Junior Tour of Ireland. He was saying how good a race it is and was still going on about how hard the roads were and how hard the race was.

“From my point of view, it’s a very important race for Irish riders to do. It’s a good stepping stone. Although the race is in Ireland, it’s a step up from the normal racing in Ireland so it’s good for a junior to get an idea of what it’s like to race against other riders from different countries and then, of course, it’s six days as well. Most juniors wouldn’t ride races that length either, so it’s a good stepping stone so see how they react to that.

“The Junior Tour is an incredible race. I’ve some great memories from it. I loved every minute of it and it’s a race I always look back on. I still watch videos of it on YouTube. It’s great to see it back on the road again and I wish everyone the best of luck there this year.”

In 1998, a teenage Bradley Wiggins won a stage into Clones and eventually finished second overall behind Sligo’s Mark Scanlon. Wiggins went on to win the 2012 Tour de France winner and is a five-time Olympic gold medallist, while two more British winners Ian Stannard and Luke Rowe have also carved out solid careers in the pro peloton.

American Quinn Simmons crashed out of the race in 2019 while competing for the race lead but recovered to win the Junior World Road Race Championship that year and sign for the Trek-Segafredo WorldTour team and last month he won the mountains classification at Tirreno-Adriatico.

The quality of the race and the esteem in which it is held internationally saw Aidan Joyce jump at the chance to be the race’s title sponsor again.

“Alice and her team of volunteers continue to make this a cracking event and Eurocycles Eurobaby are delighted to support them once again,” says joyce. “Cycling is in the DNA of our company and it’s great to be a part of such an important event on the racing calendar.”

Eurocycles - Eurobaby Junior Tour of Ireland Route 2022

Stage 1 - July 12: Circuit Race Starting 6.30. Racing starts Auburn Lodge, taking in Beagh, Tubber, Crusheen and finishes in Barefield at 7.42 approx. (48km)

Stage 2 – July 13: Cliffs of Moher stage. Start 11.0. Racing starts Ennistimon Road at Inver Filling Station, taking in Inagh, KOH at Bawnslieve, Lahinch, Liscannor, KOH Cliffs of Moher, Kilfenora, Killanaboy, Corrifin and finish on bypass at 1.35 approx. (103km)

Stage 3 – July 14: Transfer to Ballyvaughan. Racing starts 11.0. Taking in Bell Harbour, Carran, KOH Carran, KOH long drag, Ailwee Caves, KOH Corkscrew, Kilfenora, KOH Grotto, Kilshanny, Doolin,KOH Castle Hill, Fanore, Ballyvaughan finish 1.35 approx (104km)

Stage 4 – July 15: Ceremonial Start Co Council Office Ennis 11.0 Clooney, Bodyke, Tuamgraney, Scarriff, KOH in Scarriff, KOH long drag, Pepper’s Bar KOH, two more KOH, Beagh, Crusheen, Barefield finish 1.12 approx (87.8km)

Stage 5 – July 16: West Clare Start 11.0 Racing starts Inver Garage on Kildysart Road, Drumquin, Ballynacally, KOH Cooga, Kildysart, Labasheeda, Knock KOH (6km), Moneypoint, Kilrush, Moyasta, Doonaha, Carrigaholt, Kilkee, Cliffs KOH, Kilkee - finish on seafront 13.21 approx (93.7km)

Stage 6 – July 17: Ennis Circuit Start 11.00. Racing starts at Flyover on Kilrush/Kilkee Road, Laps repeated x 6. Finish at Watertower 12.56 approx. (79.1km)