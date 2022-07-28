McGlinchey and May win cross-country national championships

First place Caoimhe May of Orwell Wheelers with second place Hannah McClorey (RFDA) and bronze medallist Niamh McKiverigan (Scott Bright Motor Group). Photo: Inpho

Chris McGlinchey (Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus) took his third national title this year when he stormed to victory in the men's elite race at the rain-soaked Cross-Country National Championships over the weekend.

McGlinchey, who took both the cyclo-cross and e-racing national titles earlier in the year, opened up a 30-second advantage on the first lap in Bellurgan Park and maintained his lead throughout the race to take the win comfortably ahead of David Montgomery (Spellman-Dublin Port), and Darnell Moore of Caldwell Cycles.

In the elite ladies event, Caoimhe May continued a winning streak that saw her win four rounds and the overall title at the National Cross Country Series to claim her first national championship title at senior level. The Pinergy-Orwell Wheelers rider secured victory by just over a minute from junior rider Hannah McCorley (RFDA), with Niamh McKiverigan (Scott Bright Motor Group) taking third.

Travis Harkness (VC Glendale) was crowned junior champion ahead of Curtis Neill (Carn Wheelers) and Jake White (IMBRC).

In the Masters categories, Lee Clarke secured the M30 national title while Paul McCarter (Spellman-Dublin Port) and Robin Seymour claimed the M40 and M50 titles respectively.

Also over the weekend, Ronan Dunne, riding for the UK-based Continental Nukeproof team, took the title in the Senior Men’s 2022 Downhill National Championships in Bree, Co. Wexford.

Dunne completed the course in a time of 1:42.910, with an impressive Dan Wolfe taking silver silver just 2.666 seconds slower and Drew Armstrong taking third.

The Women’s National title was won by Meghan Flanagan, who beat Enduro national champion Leah Mansell by just 0.253 of a second, with Hannah Mullin taking bronze.

Daniel Lappin won the Junior Men's category ahead of Brendan Conroy and Max Schone.

Darragh Ryan took the U-14 title in 1:57.567, while the U-16 championships went to Reuben Pekaar. The masters' M30 Men was won by James MacFerran, while Glyn O’Brien and Brian Steele took the M40 and M50 titles respectively.



