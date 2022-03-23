It’s all downhill for rising Irish star Oisín O’Callaghan

Oisín O'Callaghan will be taking part in the elite category at the UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup in Lourdes this weekend. Photo: Isac Paddock

Oisín O’Callaghan has been riding bikes since he was three years of age.

His enthusiasm for the two wheels saw him spinning around the garden at first but when his father, Chris, brought him for a mountain bike ride around the forest trails of Ballyhoura at the tender age of five, Oisín’s cycling career went downhill. Rapidly.

“My dad set up a bike rental facility, Trail Riders, in the local trail centre in Ballyhoura, so it was just natural for me to go up there every weekend and go out on the bikes,” says the now 18-year-old Limerick native. “Some of my friends started doing it too and soon we were out every weekend.”

As he got older, an inner drive to improve and ride each trail better and faster spurred him on to build his skillset and advance to the most difficult trails, until eventually he was crowned junior world downhill champion in 2020.

“Once you start getting that adrenaline rush and see how fun it is to progress and go down tracks faster, then that allows you to jump off one route to the next route,” he says. “So every time you go down a track you’re progressing. You’re always aiming to beat yourself really.”

He entered his first downhill mountain bike race as an U-12 rider, finishing second – despite crashing on the technical drop down to the finish. After dipping his toes into the Irish circuit, O’Callaghan dived into the UK downhill scene at under-14, with his father acting as everything from mechanic to chief bottle washer.

“Because so many good riders had come out of England, the British races would have been where the top teams were going to notice you. We went there and I came second in the first British race. I raced that season in the UK and Ireland and, after that, we started to go to Europe.”

Soon the youngster was making waves on the international circuit and won a couple of World Cup races but victory at the junior downhill world championships, and donning Ireland’s first iconic rainbow jersey in the discipline, is the career highlight so far.

“It took a while for it to sink in,” he admits. “The first time I really noticed it was when I started seeing pictures of myself with the jersey on. That was the coolest thing. The worlds is the biggest thing in downhill. Everybody is just aiming for that, so to win it was a dream come true for me.”

Winning the RTÉ Young Sport Star of the Year award also helped pull a niche sport out of the shadows and into the consciousness of Irish sports fans. His commitment to downhill racing however, meant he began to miss a lot of school and eventually the decision came to give it up altogether.

“We realised when the calendar came out this year, that the Austrian World Cup was on at the same time as the Leaving Cert, so there was a bit of a problem,” he says, seriously.

“I was good in school all the way up and had decent results but, from third year on, I hadn’t much interest in doing as much work as I could and getting the best results I could because I already knew what I wanted to do.

“I could probably go back to sixth class in primary school and say that I knew what I was going to do when I finished school, so I’m just going to make it work.”

Now a professional with the backing of German customer-direct bike brand, YT Industries, O’Callaghan rocks up to races with custom painted bikes, factory support, a team truck, his own mechanic and chef and prototype equipment that you can’t get anywhere else.

Downhill races are individual timed events that last around four and a half minutes and involve an ever-changing variety of surfaces and obstacles.

“Every track has something really hard on it,” says O’Callaghan. “There would be a series of jumps, loose gravel, rocks, tree roots. Lots of the tracks are so steep that you’d struggle to walk down sections and they’re also quite tight.

“The ground changes every run and it’s so fast that races are won by thousands of a second sometimes. A pebble on the course could make that difference.”

Chair lifts are required to get the bikes to the top of the slope and at speeds of up to 75kph, helmets, pads, and nerves of steel are required to get them to the bottom.

Crashes are an occupational hazard and last year a growth spurt combined with using the same frame size as the year before to make him more unstable than usual.

“I was up by two seconds at the splits in the world championships last year when I crashed,” he says of his 2021 junior title defence.

“If I’d stayed on, the chances of me winning again were very high. There was one section where I had to ride out over a bank and into a left-hand turn. There was a big tree sheltering it, so the sun hadn’t got to it and it was a bit damp. I hit that turn as fast as I could and just washed the front wheel out from under me and slid out. I was fine because I just leaned into the turn and slid across the ground but I’ve had some bad ones.

“I’ve had wrist injuries and stuff before, but concussion after a crash in Morzine took much longer to feel back in sync with the bike again. I was sick after it and had to stay in a dark room for two days. When I was allowed ride again, I felt like I was just a passenger for ages.”

So what qualities does it take to be a good downhill racer? “I think the ability to switch off your brain is the biggest one,” says O’Callaghan. “Just being able to get inside your head mentally and switch off and go for it. Your skills get you out of a lot of situations. If you have good skills you can react a lot quicker. You don’t actually notice how fast you’re going.”

Ironically, O’Callaghan reckons that if you get it right, sometimes it feels like you’re crawling along.

“I’ve experienced it probably two or three times – in my world championship run and a couple of other races, a feeling where everything was in slow motion. I hadn’t felt anything like it before but I suppose it’s that flow state everybody is looking for. I was hitting every line like it was in slow motion. Before I crossed the finish line, I knew it was going to be a good result.”

This year O’Callaghan moves up to the elite category for the first time and after dialling in his new set-up on a training camp in Italy recently, will begin his season in Lourdes on March 26 and 27 where he will find himself up against his idols and legends of the sport Loic Bruni, Lori Vergier, Troy Brosnan and Danny Hart among others.

“It is a quite a big step up,” he admits. “As a junior I won one race by 0.09 of a second and it’s probably tighter in elite. There’s no room for mistakes so this year is a learning curve for me.

“I’d be quite happy if I was just doing consistent top 20s and then build on that. I just want to do some solid races first and then start creeping into the top ten after that,” he concludes.