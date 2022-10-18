‘In my case I never judged having a club foot as a disability because I’d been born with it’ – Ronan Grimes

Most observers wouldn’t even notice it when he’s racing his bike.

OK, the man from Athenry has an unorthodox style. Lots of riders ride with either their heels or toes pointing down but never one of each.

On further inspection, his saddle either looks too high or too low depending on what side you look from. Lean closer and one foot appears to be smaller than the other. Zoom in again and you might notice his left calf doesn’t have the same muscle his right one does.

Still, Ronan Grimes can hold his own in the domestic peloton, he rode the Rás, so he couldn’t be disabled. Could he? “In my case I never judged having a club foot as a disability because I’d been born with it,” says the 36-year-old Paracycling world road race champion. “I always had it. When I was 11 or 12, they fused the metatarsals and my ankle was fairly fused already so it doesn’t move a whole lot. I can’t run for more than a couple of minutes on it so ball games were kind of out of the picture and then you’re worried about contact on it too.”

After that, Grimes, like many other youngsters with impairments or disabilities, found himself giving up sport altogether. “Once I had that operation I stopped playing GAA,” he says. “I was an eager hurler but I got bullied a bit as well so I didn’t really miss it. I didn’t play any sports at all from my teenage years all through college but I would have always cycled a bike.”

Cycling though was a mode of transport, first riding the kilometre or so to school and then, when he moved to Dublin, keeping up the tradition by riding the 6km to Trinity College where he studied pharmacy.

Sport was off his radar completely until an internship saw him spend eight months working in Dungarvan, where he noticed a local group going out for spins on Sunday mornings and joined them one day on his new bike-to-work scheme bike.

“I had nothing else to do,” he says. “I saw the lads leaving from the square on a Sunday morning and I went out with them. After a while, they told me to come to the club league on a Wednesday night so I went to a couple of those. That was my first introduction to racing. It gave me the buzz for it and I joined Orwell Wheelers when I moved back to Dublin.”

His first race in the A4 category yielded a sixth place, but he admits it was a year before he got another result. The following year, he progressed up to A3 but it was a decision to go for a bike fit that changed his life forever.

“I just did it more out of curiosity. Back then I was really naive in terms of anything that was limiting my cycling. But Aidan Hammond advised me on putting shims on my left shoe to compensate on my leg length difference. I was wearing the same size shoes. He advised me to wear different shoe sizes and adjusted my cleat positions. My left foot is size six and my right is size nine. I would have had an 18mm plastic shim in between the cleats and the sole of my left shoe originally but over time, through conditioning and stretching, I have a new insole in my left shoe which compensates for a good bit of the difference now, so I have the shim down to 9mm.

“If you look, my left foot would be toe down and the right foot is heel down. Because my legs are different lengths, I tried to pick a saddle height that’s not too low for the right or too high for the left but if you look at me from the right, my saddle looks too low and if you look at me from the left it looks too high. A lot of effort went into trying to compensate as much as possible for the discrepancies between my legs over the years.”

Up until then, Grimes admits he never thought about parasport.

“I remember the Paralympics being on TV at the time I was in Dungarvan. My flatmate mentioned it to me but that the first awareness I had of what it was. Back then, Aidan told me I should try paracycling and, while I was there, he contacted Cathal Millar – who had ridden the London Paralympics and I went out for a spin with him. That sowed the seeds for eventually getting onto the para team. I’d made a good few friends in Orwell but when I told them I was on the Paralympic squad a few years later they thought I was joking.

“I think most people’s view of Paralympic sports is of people missing a leg or an arm but it’s a graded system and there are categories there for everyone. C1 is for people with the most severe impairment while C5 is very minor. In C5 all the top lads race at continental level. Lads are riding Tour of Colombia, Tour of Hungary … all the top ten would be racing at a really high standard.

“At C5, the Paralympic champion Kevin Le Cunff has had top ten results in Tro-Bro Leon and Paris-Camembert, proper French Cup races. He’s a really strong able-bodied rider and it’s only if you know what you’re looking for you might notice the impairment he has.

“C4 is the category I’m in, which is probably A1 or A2 level at home. I was an A2 here for the last five years but got up to A1 this year.

“C2 and C1 are probably the ‘poster boys’ of paracycling – lads that you wonder how they can cycle at all. They’re missing two arms and one leg but they’re still flying around the track at 45kph in the pursuit.

“I think the visibility of the Paralympics is really important. I’m sure there are loads of young people out there where there’s a sport there for them but because of their disability or impairment they think there isn’t and they give it up. A lot of people like me give up sports when they’re younger and just never get back into it. I suppose I was lucky to get back into it.

“I had tried cycling and wanted to be competitive before I ever discovered paracycling so I suppose I always had the mentality not to view my club foot as a disability or impairment but you’d hope, if there was more awareness around it, that the younger generation will realise there are sports out there for them. You’d hope that it keeps somebody in sport a bit longer. I’m constantly looking at lads in the peloton when I’m racing at home. A lot of people don’t realise they’re entitled to do it. I’m surely not the only one in the country.”

Plucking up the courage to make contact with Parasports is often the hardest part for those who may be entitled to get involved at any level but Grimes says there should be no fear.

“You might think it’s an intimidating environment but in the Paralympic community, everybody just wants to see people do their sport and enjoy what they’re doing. Paracycling Ireland run a time trial league and you get people who come and it’s their first time ever on a bike. There’s a level there for everyone. You get people who just come to meet like-minded people, have a cup of tea and a bit of fun. Whether it’s their first day on a bike or they’re trying to get on a national squad. Don’t be shy. People will help you. Just give it a go. You’re better off trying to do something than not doing it.”

Joining the Paralympic squad has seen Grimes represent Ireland all over the world and 2022 has been one of his best years so far, with European and world titles coming his way on the road. “I got in a good base in winter and did Rás Múmhan. I won the European time trial championships in May, came home and did my first Rás Tailteann with Orwell. I wasn’t animating the race in any way but I think knowing you can dig deep into those races gives you the confidence going into Para races that you have the strength to animate those races then.”

“I did a good few races in July, then went to Canada where I came second in a Para World Cup in Quebec the week before winning the worlds road race. I generally wouldn’t be a good sprinter but the worlds was a hard race and it came down to a long sprint, so I think a bit of general fitness and a bit of power came through.”

Tomorrow Grimes tackles the Paracycling Track World Championships in Paris, where he is hoping to get a feel for the velodrome ahead of the 2024 Paralympics.

“It‘ll be a nice to just get familiar with the pits, the banking, and have a proper power file from the track that hopefully you’ll be doing a pursuit on in two years’ time. I have a flying 200 metres in the morning and qualifications for the pursuit in the afternoon. On the track, the pursuit is probably my best event. I’m not particularly the best at any of them but I’m alright at all of them. In Paracycling there’s an omnium where there is an overall classification for all the events you can enter so I’ll do all of them with a view of getting a decent result in the omnium.”

The Irish in action at this week’s Para-Cycling Track World Championships , France.



Tomorrow

WC3 Omnium – 200m Flying Start – Richael Timothy

MC4 Omnium – 200m Flying Start – Ronan Grimes

MC2 Omnium – 200m Flying Start – Chris Burns

MB 750m Team Sprint Qualifying – Martin Gordon and Eoin Mullen

WC3 500m Time Trial Qualifying – Richael Timothy

MC4 4km Individual Pursuit Qualifying – Ronan Grimes

Friday

MC2 1km Time Trial – Chris Burns

MB 1km Time Trial Qualifying– Martin Gordon and Eoin Mullen | Damien Vereker and Marcin Mizgajski

WB 3km Individual Pursuit Qualifying - Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal

MC4 15km Scratch Race – Ronan Grimes

WC3 10km Scratch Race – Richael Timothy

Saturday

WC3 3km Individual Pursuit Qualifying – Richael Timothy

MB 4km Individual Pursuit Qualifying – Damien Vereker and Marcin Mizgajski

MC2 3km Individual Pursuit Qualifying – Chris Burns

MC4 1km Time Trial Qualifying - Ronan Grimes

Sunday

MB Sprint Qualification – Martin Gordon and Eoin Mullen

MC2 15km Scratch Race – Chris Burns

