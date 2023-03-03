| 7.1°C Dublin

ICycle diary: No two climbs are the same – even if they bring you to the same destination

Ciarán Lennon riding in the shadow of the Sugar Loaf in Wicklow this week. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand
A pastel de nata from Ohso in Enniskerry Expand

A pastel de nata from Ohso in Enniskerry

I only really learned how to assess a mountain climb after my first trip to the Pyrenees in 2009.

I arrived pretty green and not really sure what was ahead of me, but my friends and I soon got a crash course in the mountains and their vital details.

