ICycle diary: Going from strength to strength could be a slow process

Ciarán Lennon on a training ride in Wicklow. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand
Galibier's Barrier Base Layer Expand

Ciarán Lennon on a training ride in Wicklow. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Galibier's Barrier Base Layer

Ciaran Lennon Twitter Email

I had a better week on the bike this week, but I’m still not sure how much progress I’m making despite the extra kms covered this year.

I had a disconcerting thought when I was struggling through my ‘strength and endurance’ ride this week. Maybe, all I’ve been doing over the last 15 years are ‘recovery rides’ … because it certainly didn’t feel like I’ve done any strength work.

