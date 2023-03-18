ICycle diary: Getting some expert advice to prepare for a big challenge

This week has been almost a write-off on the bike. Life, weather and feeling under the weather all got in the way.

I did get out for a couple of hours mid-week, but my most productive session was the half hour I spent talking to Aidan Hammond.

Aidan is one of the most qualified cycling coaches in the country, but he was able to simplify his advice enough for me to follow it.

I was looking for some guidance on how to approach to my summer cycling plans after signing up to ride the Chase The Sun sportive. At 336km, it’s a good bit over the distance of any ride I’ve done in one day, so I’m not sure winging my preparation will work this time.

Aidan was able to put a shape on a training plan for a goal that’s now 14 weeks away.

He says 12 weeks is usually enough to get ready for a big ride like this, once you’ve a base level of fitness to start off with. And before the event itself, I should aim to ride 70 per cent of the full distance twice in the few weeks before it - ideally three and five weeks out from the ride. Just like training for a marathon, there’s no need to complete the full distance beforehand.

Six to eight hours a week, over three rides, should be enough time on the bike most weeks, but consistency is key.

I should approach each of these three weekly rides differently; one longer weekend ride and two harder, shorter mid-week efforts. And the focus here is on endurance, not finding blistering pace - though I’m hoping the former will also improve the latter!

Aidan broke down the plan like this:

Mid-week ride 1 - 1hrs 30min to 2hrs

This is about building up strength and endurance and involves doing repeated hill efforts in a higher gear than normal. After a good warm-up, use a gradual climb, about 2km in length, and slowly grind your way to the top while sitting in the saddle. Aidan suggests using the big ring on the front, and about the third sprockets up on the back. You should be out of breath and not able to hold a conversation (Zone 3/4). Spin back down in a low great and repeat three more times and finish with a warm down. (Aidan suggested the easy side of Howth Head is ideal for this, from beyond the graveyard to the top, which is about 2km at 3.5 per cent)

Mid-week ride 2 - 1hrs 30min to 2hrs

A flatter spin but with three or four five-minute tempo efforts in the middle. So in the big ring, out of breath but not flat out. Turning the pedals about 90 revolutions a minute.

Weekend ride - 3 to 4hrs

Long and steady. Not dead easy, but not hard - so you’re comfortable having a conversation. This is where your heart gets bigger, when you use fats instead of carbs. It’s really important that you keep it steady (Zone 2).

The plan is to repeat this programme for four or five weeks and than change mid-week ride 1 to one with more regular hill reps, using a more comfortable, lower gear on the climbs.

Aidan also advised me to get reacquainted with my heart-rate zones to help with training and the big ride itself, but I’ll come back to that again after I’ve done some more homework.

Off the bike this week, I have been trying to improve my very limited flexibility, particularly my hamstrings. I think this has helped me get more comfortable while riding in the drop handlebars. I did at least get to test this out during my one ride this week.

So I’ve a bit of work to do on and off the bike for the next few weeks. Hopefully I can get back in the groove.

Events

Liam Horner tour – The IVCA leisure league is holding the 20th anniversary of Irish Olympian Liam Horner leisure cycle on Sunday, April 2. The distance just under 80km. Anyone holding a Cycling Ireland licence is invited to participate. Entry is free. Departs Grasshopper Inn Clonee at 10.0am, with a coffee stop at The Hill of Tara.

Tweet of the week

Paris-Roubaix has never been known to suit the mountain goats of the peloton, but race organisers have drafted in their own herd of bucks and billys to help weed the famous cobbled sections of next month’s Monument.

Follow – Matt Stevenson

Matt Stevenson is pretty handy on a bike and with a camera, and with the Scottish highlands as his backdrop those talents make for a great combination. Matt is great at photographing his rides on road and gravel through some remote but scenic parts of Scotland. He can also be found over on Strava, so you can match the pictures to the routes.

Serious cycling

The Irish women’s team pursuit squad just missed out on a medal at the Track Nations Cup in Cairo this week, but their fourth-place finish marks another step in the right direction for the quartet of Lara Gillespie, Mia Griffin, Kelly Murphy and Alice Sharpe, who are building towards next year’s Olympics in Paris.

Last weekend Megan Armitage broke new ground or Irish cycling by winning the final stage and the general classification at Vuelta Extremadura Feminas (2.2). The Offaly rider, who only started racing three years ago, is the first Irish woman to win a UCI stage race.

Sam Bennett hasn’t hit top gear yet this year and after pulling out of the last two stages of Paris-Nice with illness he may be a little undercooked, but he’ll ride in tomorrow’s Milan SanRemo hoping the race can stay together enough to give him a chance on the Via Roma. It’s always a thrilling finale.