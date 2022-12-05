‘I couldn’t not be there to see it happen’

Born in Balla, a little town halfway between Castlebar and Claremorris, Maria Larkin never paid any attention to cycling, let alone cyclo-cross, until she moved to Chicago for some work experience during a break from college over a decade ago.

Now married to a local bike mechanic, Larkin has been living in the Windy City for over a decade and is the current Irish ladies cyclo-cross national champion.

Having played Gaelic football for a few years and then volleyball in secondary school. Larkin gave up sport when she moved to college in Dublin to study architecture. During a year out in 2009 though, she decided to head west, putting her on a very different path.

“There were no jobs in Ireland because it was just in the middle of the recession,” says the 35-year-old. “I went to Chicago with no real plans and, luckily, I found a job with an architecture company that were hiring for a summer internship.

“It was cheaper to buy a bike and get around the city than take the train. I ended up getting a bike to get around and it started from there. Cycling made it easy to make friends. Fixed-gear bikes were very fashionable at the time and there was a real messenger culture in Chicago, with loads of young people riding around the neighbourhood. It was just some craic, you’d go to the park with all of your friends. My best friend at the time, Daphne, was a beginner who wanted someone to race with, so I did it with her. She went on to become a professional road racer. She got me into the bubble.”

Larkin’s first race was in Chicago in the spring of 2010, a local women’s criterium for beginners, where she rode a borrowed bike and rode unspectacularly.

“The main thing that got me into cycling though was the outdoor velodrome about 20 minutes’ drive north of the city,” she says. “They had clinics and training days and the women’s group were very welcoming and it was cheap. We all had those fixed-gear bikes so you didn’t need a fancy bike. The races were short, so you didn’t need a huge amount of fitness. You could race three times a night every Thursday and it was absolutely brilliant craic, so I raced track during the summers. I didn’t do cyclo-cross for the first three years I was here.”

Upon trying cyclo-cross out though – thanks to her now husband Kyle having a cyclo-cross bike that fit her – she immediately fell in love with it.

“The first ‘cross race I went to I thought, ‘This is it! This is great!’,” she says. “Road and track get a lot of attention but I think cyclo-cross is such an accessible sport for youth riders. Parents who are maybe a bit worried about sending their kids out on the road can send them to a park on the weekend for multiple hours and they can get stuck in, get dirty and learn skills.

“I think that’s the most important message and why cyclo-cross has become so popular. It makes great cyclists. You can see with Tom Pidcock, Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert, Marianne Vos, Fem van Empel, Puck Pieterse . . . it all transfers over to the road. You get lots of skills and those skills translate to every single discipline of cycling.”

Since her inauspicious start in a park in Chicago with her friends, Larkin has since claimed back-to-back Irish national cyclo-cross titles, after flying home every year for the event.

“It took me a fair oul’ go to get the title though,” she laughs. “I won in January 2020, at my sixth or seventh attempt. I’d three second places, two thirds, and a fourth before that. It wasn’t one of those quick success stories.”

Covid, however, meant Larkin wasn’t able to show off her new shamrock jersey, as the 2020 season was abruptly cut short. With the 2021 Irish championships cancelled due to the pandemic however, she got to hang onto the jersey for another year before retaining the title in January.

“I’d waited all this time to win the nationals and when I finally did we had Covid, so I thought I wouldn’t get a race in the jersey at all,” she recalls. “That was the only thing I wanted to do, race in the Irish champion’s jersey. I was grateful when they cancelled the nationals in 2021 because I got to race in the jersey that season. After that, I was happy, whatever happened this year.”

Larkin will get to show off her shamrock jersey on the world stage on Sunday when, alongside Roisin Lally, she will form half of the Irish team in the women’s elite race at the Dublin round of the UCI World Cup, an event she had already planned to attend as soon as she heard about it.

“When I heard about it, I immediately booked tickets home, whether I was going to get selected or not,” she says.

“It’s such a big event. I couldn’t not be there to see it happen. It’s a huge event. It’ll be like doing the world championships at home. I’m nervous as well because I don’t really know the course that well. It’s always challenging going into a course you don’t know, but I know the crowd will be absolutely fantastic so if I can’t find the strength in me, then I’ll certainly have people cheering. It’ll be an experience of a lifetime.”

While Larkin has the experience of riding previous world championships and UCI World Cup rounds, she knows she’ll be up against it in Dublin.

“In terms of the women’s race, all of the U-23 riders; Fem, Puck and Shirin van Anrooij are all flying at the moment and pushing the limits of what you can do on a bike technically. You see them jumping barriers and all kinds of amazing things. I’m not sure if Marianne Vos is coming or not but you have Lucinda Brand too, who will be looking to come back from that hand injury she had in the Tabor round. I’m expecting her to be up there as well.

“I had a bit of an injury myself earlier in the year, a splinter in my foot. I was able to train but eventually had surgery and got it out in September. After that, I was surprised at how much the weight of that was lifted off my shoulders and at the end of October I’ve had some of my best results ever.

“I’m excited to have the rest of the Irish riders experience the World Cup, because it’s not something some of the rest of the team will have done before.

“I’m hoping with my experience of doing a good few World Cups in the US that I’ll be able to help give confidence to some of those riders. You have to look for other goals in a race like that. You’re not going to be winning the race but if you can take something good out of your performance or help someone else while representing your country that’s what I’ll try and focus on.”

With friends and family travelling the well-worn path to Dublin for the event, Larkin is looking forward to a carnival atmosphere on Sunday.

“When I first came home to do the nationals there were only a handful of people watching and my parents were like, ‘What sort of weird sport is this?” Next Sunday there will be thousands at the race.

“The Irish cyclo-cross scene is going from strength to strength and you can tell there’s great energy around the sport.

“When I’ve ridden the Worlds in the past, you get to the top of a hill and your ears are ringing because people are going absolutely mental and I think Dublin will be like that. I can’t wait. I think it’ll feel the world championships for Irish people.”