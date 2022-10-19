How to get your bike winter-ready

Just because the days are getting shorter and the weather less cycling-friendly, doesn’t mean you have to stop cycling your bike. Over the next two issues we will give you our top tips on how to get you and your bike winter-ready. First up is your bike ...

Good Grip Is Essential

Rain showers during the autumn/winter months will generate more debris on the road, so, reliability and good grip are the two key components when it comes to selecting a tyre. The last thing you want to be is stuck on the side of the road with a puncture in the rain. If your bike allows you to run a wider tyre, consider it during the winter months. A wider tyre will improve the comfort and grip. When it comes to selecting a tyre, consider one with Kevlar as this offers more protection. If you are running tubeless tires, make sure you have enough sealant in them. When cycling your bike avoid wet leaves and avoid paint surfaces especially in very wet roads.

Brakes

Next up are your brakes. Wet roads coupled with debris like wet leaves will reduce your braking distance. Make sure your brakes are in working order.

If your bike is equipped with rim brakes, the brakes must work more as they have to deal with water, grease and oil being thrown up on the rim. Disc brakes do have to work equally as hard, but studies have shown the disc brakes work more efficiently in the wet.

Maintain A Clean Drivetrain

To keep yourself moving through the winter months, it is essential you maintain a clean drivetrain. Your drivetrain consists of all the bits that you use to push (or pull) the bike along. The key components are the pedals, cranks, chainrings, chain, cogs (cassette) and derailleur. The dirt, grime and salt you find on the Irish roads and trails can be corrosive and damage the effectiveness of it. You should degrease your chain 5-10 rides depending on the distance and conditions of the bike using a chain-cleaning tool. There are loads of videos online to show you how to clean your chain.

During the winter months make sure you use wet chain lube. The difference between it and other types of lubes is that it is water-resistant, so will not be washed away riding through puddles or during a rain shower. Some lubes can also resist salt corrosion. We strongly advice you to reapply wet lube if you’ve encountered a heavy rain shower of very wet roads. Most wet lubes will last for approximately 160km or 100 miles.

Mudguards

There is nothing more unpleasant then having a wet backside when out on your bike. When it comes to selecting mudguards, maximise the coverage available and try to avoid the ‘ass saver’ style. As well as protecting yourself, the mudguard will also prevent you covering your friends in dirt and grime when you are out riding with them. Check with your local bike shop to see which models work with your bike. Manufacturers like SKS and Zefal have plenty of options available on the market.

Lights

When it comes to selecting your lights, you can never be too visible during the autumn/winter months. When picking a set of lights look for the lights’ lumens rating. Lumen is the unit of measurement that quantifies how much light is emitted from a source in a given period of time – basically how bright is your light. In urban settings we suggest you use lights around 300 lumens and in rural or unlit areas we suggest around 500 lumens.

We also suggest you switch your lights on during the day as they help you stand out, especially if the day is overcast or murky.

Modern day lights come with mounting brackets and are rechargeable through a USB cable.

Content supplied by Cycle Superstore. Visit www.cyclesuperstore.ie for more information