How Belgium opened hearts and homes to help young Irish riders

Martine Verfaillie is laughing down the phone line again.

This time it’s the phrase used to describe her by Irish rider Seán Nolan that’s set her off: “A complete hero.”

“I don’t feel like a hero . . . although sometimes it’s hard work. Not all the riders are polite and good behaved,” chuckles the Belgian with a big personality and almost perfect English.

The spare room of her house in Moorslede, West Flanders, has become a home from home for Nolan and a host of other international riders since 2015 – although the Meathman doesn’t fall into the impolite category, she assures us.

Before Nolan, former national cyclo-cross champion David Conroy slept in her other spare room. Since her own kids grew up and moved out, her home has become something of a conveyor belt of riders looking to get a pure cycling education in the country where the sport’s heart beats strongest.

Verfaillie, an enthusiastic photographer, has her “wall of fame”, with pictures of every rider that has stayed with her. They come from England, America, Japan and, of course, Ireland.

“The level in Belgium is much more higher than it is in Ireland so it’s just to give the young boys some experience. My kids have left home so I have two rooms free,” says Verfaillie.

“It’s nice to do it, it’s nice for the riders to have experience, especially for the young riders. They need someone to support them because some of them still don’t have a driver’s licence, so they need someone to bring them to the races and look after them.”

While a little patch of Dublin 15 will be converted into a feast of Flanders with a first cyclo-cross UCI World Cup on Irish soil next week, Nolan has become very familiar with the authentic version in recent years.

He makes the journey over as often as his studies in biological and geographical sciences at Maynooth University allow. Nolan races on the road for Irish continental team EvoPro Racing, but is passionate about cyclo-cross.

The 21-year-old was second in the national championships earlier this year and, after shaking off a recent knee injury, he will be lining up in Abbotstown before returning to Belgium for the height of the cyclo-cross season.

He’s been there so regularly he now feels like the people in the cycling-obsessed country have taken him under his wing.

“Some people in that circle might initially seem like they’re kind of closed off and standoffish at the start. But when they realise that you are ‘proper’, that’s the word they usually use, that you’re a decent person in all walks of life, that you’re not there messing around, you’re doing the right things, your training, your nutrition, they really do respect you. They take you in and treat you like you’re their own child,” he says.

That’s where Verfaillie comes in. She’ll make meals, wash his clothes and bring him, and all his equipment, to the races. Even her children know Nolan well.

“All you have to do is ride your bike and make sure it is in good working order,” he says. “She’s got so many connections in the cycling world so if you ever need anything, she’ll sort it out. She’s amazing, she really is.

“When you think about it, if you were to flip it around, I don’t think you’d find an Irish woman living on her own who would even think of it, it’s just ingrained in their culture. It’s in their DNA, it really is.”

So Verfaillie will set an extra dinner place at her table on Christmas Day for Nolan. It’s the height of the cyclo-cross season, and a busy time all round.

“I always save my holidays for the end of the year because I know it’s very important,” say Verfaillie. “There’s a race every day.”

Nolan will race the UCI World Cup Gavere on St Stephen’s Day, and almost every day after for the following two weeks across Belgium and the Netherlands. Given it’s a time when people are on holidays, the festive spirit will draw crowds and bring a special atmosphere.

“This is how they spend their holiday,” Nolan says. “Christmas is the cyclo-cross time. It’s just a normal thing to do in Belgium particularly around Christmas time – and from November to the beginning of January – you just go to cyclo-cross races at the weekend and drink a few beers and catch up with your mates after a week’s work.

“It’s hard to get your head around it really because it’s just really Belgium and part of Holland where there’s that intensity about it. It’s hard to imagine that it’s so big there.”

Verfaillie paints a similar picture, far removed from the niche place the sport holds in Ireland, where races can be held anywhere from country estates to a farmer’s field.

“There’s a lot of people in Belgium who are not into cyclo-cross, but they always go to the cyclo-cross event because they know it’s good fun. Of course, they follow the races,” she says.

“They know Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert, of course, but some of them are not going because they’re really interested in the race, it’s like a meeting of friends and they have fun in the beer tent.

“I’ve been to the nationals in Ireland a few years and you cannot compare us. All you have is a caravan with coffee! You know what I mean. Well here it’s like a party or a festival with a big beer tent with stupid music and people are singing and drinking and laughing. It’s good fun.”

Nolan, though, assures us they don’t spend all their time in the beer tent. They take note of the riders and the competition. He’s gotten used to what he describes as the “Belgian stare” when he’s out training – people just stopping and making mental notes of what rider they’ve seen on any given day and what training they are doing. All information they are likely to share with their friends.

“People notice everything. You’d be surprised they even notice people like me when I’m not really getting up and competing all the time. They see the different flags and look at the names of the start list and they learn your name off.

“And I have people I don’t even know shouting my name. As much as they like a Belgian rider there’s so many of them so when they see someone new from a smaller nation that’s taking it seriously they pay attention to it, that’s for sure.

“I’d say it’s even more popular than the GAA is at home. In the media it’s like our own football back home and English soccer combined.”

For Irish cycling’s sake Verfaillie hopes the World Cup event can be the catalyst for growth and ultimately lead to a greater numbers of riders competing at the top level.

“You need to invest money if you’re going to reap the fruit of it,” she says.

“If you never invest in the sport, you’re never gonna have any results. I hope it is a good thing that the cyclo-cross World Cup is there and they keep the spirit alive.”