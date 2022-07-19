Greg Callahan edges out Kelan Grant to secure Enduro title

Greg Callahan on his way to victory

Greg Callahan beat Kelan Grant by just 1.8 seconds to claim his title at the Enduro National Championships in Ravensdale, Co Louth

Gary Donaldson sealed the bronze medal on the national podium during the competition last weekend, with 250 riders competing in various categories.

Hosted by the Vitus First Tracks team, the five-stage event presented all those racing with dry, dusty trails on the hottest weekend of the year so far.

The Saturday consisted of practice runs for all competitors, allowing everyone to focus on different sections and dial in their lines ahead of Sunday’s racing.

With the coveted Irish National Champion jerseys up for grabs, the riders left it all out on the tracks, overcoming the searing heat to lay down some rapid times on the rock-strewn course.

While Callahan claimed the spoils in the men’s pro race, Leah Maunsell win her eighth consecutive national women (14+) category title in commanding style, with Maeve Baxter in second, and young Hannah Mullin demonstrating her intent for the future in third.

Callum Morris took the title in the junior men’s event, displaying more of his fine seasons’ form, whilst Ruairi Steele was second, and Darragh Ryan third.

The highly competitive Under-21 men’s category saw Ben Wilson win the national title by beating Brendon Conroy by just under five seconds, while Shane O’Sullivan took the bronze medal.

Philip Mullan was delighted with his win in the master Men (30-39), with James Macferran in second and Jason Murphy in third.

Glyn O’Brien added to his achievements for the weekend by taking the Veteran men (40-49) title as well as organising the event in Ravensdale. Conor Campbell raced to second place and Michael Cowan third.

In the Super Vet men (50+) Brendan Masterson was ecstatic with his nationals victory, Joe Ward came home in second and Stanley Callaghan adding to the family haul for the day with his bronze.