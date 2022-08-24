| 15.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Golden oldies still crazy about cycling after all these years

Anthony McMahon Expand
Seán Lally. Photo: Brendan Culleton Expand
Seán Bracken and Josh Murphy. Expand

Close

Anthony McMahon

Anthony McMahon

Seán Lally. Photo: Brendan Culleton

Seán Lally. Photo: Brendan Culleton

Seán Bracken and Josh Murphy.

Seán Bracken and Josh Murphy.

/

Anthony McMahon

Gerard Cromwell

The Irish Veteran Cyclist’s Association (IVCA) was formed in 1966 to give cyclists over the age of 40 access to racing and leisure tours alongside their peers.

Open to men over 40 and women over 35, the IVCA runs a season-long calendar of midweek and weekend races, including national championships, and also runs leisure tours and charity rides, including the famous Wicklow 200.

Most Watched

Privacy