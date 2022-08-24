Golden oldies still crazy about cycling after all these years

The Irish Veteran Cyclist’s Association (IVCA) was formed in 1966 to give cyclists over the age of 40 access to racing and leisure tours alongside their peers.

Open to men over 40 and women over 35, the IVCA runs a season-long calendar of midweek and weekend races, including national championships, and also runs leisure tours and charity rides, including the famous Wicklow 200.

On a scorching Sunday morning in Dunsany, Co Meath, Dubliner Seán Bracken has just finished second in the latest round of racing. Bracken was a prolific winner on the domestic scene, even when he hit 40, so his transition into the IVCA came a little later than most. However, he’s still a rider to be reckoned with, even at 62 years of age.

“I’m racing 38 years,” says the Irish Road Club rider, who doesn’t seem to have aged much in the last 20 years.

“When I turned 40, I won seven open races for the first two years and I won four in each of the following two years. Gradually after that I got slower and won less but I never stopped racing.”

Bracken rode his 20th Gorey Three-Day at the age of 58, but has long succumbed to the changing of the guard after an extended period where 40-somethings dominated first category open races for over a decade.

“That day is gone,” he admits as he wipes the sweat of a hard race off his brow. “I’m the grading officer for Cycling Ireland so I see all the results of the A1 races and it’s all 18-23 year olds that are up there now. It’s better to see the young lads coming through but there are some older lads losing out because they’ve nowhere to go.

“With all the young fellas racing now, there’s no 60-year-olds riding open races because you’d be riding against 17-18-year-olds. There’s a few 50-year-olds maybe, but when you get to that age, really, there’s either the vets racing or do nothing. The vets’ racing keeps me going. The IVCA is the only place to go. This is a natural home for me.”

With 450 vets in the IVCA, the average turnout on race day is between 100 and 150 riders, with everyone graded on ability rather than age alone.

“The black group is the fastest group,” explains Bracken of the coloured race numbers identifying the different groups.

“They’re the scratch men. A lot of them would be former first- or second-category riders but some of them are just home-grown lads racing at a high level. The orange group would be a bit older; mid 40s to 50s, fellas who’ve been around, like myself. We’ve a good few 60-year-olds in our races too, half a dozen maybe.

“Orange is a high enough standard, like a third category open race, and a lot of them could probably ride with the blacks if they wanted to. The whites would be less serious, probably a bit older, in their 50s and 60s, and there’s two more groups, greens and reds. They’d be older riders and beginners really. Their bunches would be a bit smaller and if the first two groups do five laps, then the next group would do four and the last group would do three.”

Another whippersnapper, 62-year-old Anthony McMahon from Velo Club Balrothery is getting changed after riding the orange race, where Bracken was pipped in the sprint for victory on the day.

“There were probably about 50 riders in our bunch this morning and it was a nice clean race,” he says. “Three guys got away and finished 55 seconds ahead of us. It’s very competitive, quite hard. We’re averaging speeds of 40kph in each race so it’s a decent standard, comparable to the club league race that I still do. So for an old man like me it’s quite good and very enjoyable.”

While Bracken and McMahon are no young whippersnappers, they have a long way to go to match Seán Lally, who is still winning races at 81-years-of-age.

A former international rider and a legend in Irish cycling circles, the teak tough Dubliner won his last first-category race at the age of 56 and having joined the IVCA, he never gave up racing. He took his second victory of the season a couple of weeks ago and has just completed an 80km race in Dunsany against men who weren’t even born when he was in his prime.

“The lads slag me that the first Garmin computer I had on my bike, I had to shovel coal into it,” he laughs as he sips tea from his trademark post-race deckchair behind his car. “I tell them that my first racing licence was in Latin.

“To be honest, I don’t feel like I’m 81,” he says. “I never had a long-term plan. I used to just race. I remember my father . . . I was still winning good races when I got a bit older and he used to say ‘You’re doing very well considering …’ After a while, I asked him ‘What do you mean considering?’

“‘Now don’t be offended,’ he says, ‘but you’re not a young man.’ That was about 200 years ago now!”

A former Rás Tailteann stage winner, yellow jersey holder and two time runner-up, Lally and his younger brother Jimmy (79) were once at the sharp end of the biggest races in the country and indeed further afield. While most of their rivals from that era are long retired, the duo are now beating their sons and even some of their grandsons.

Lally’s longevity, he says, is due more to the camaraderie and craic of the cycling community than anything else.

“The racing is a small part of it,” he says, holding his finger and thumb a few inches apart to emphasise the point. “It’s the cup of tea afterwards, the slagging, the craic. People ask me if I have a break in the winter. No, I don’t. I enjoy riding the bike.”

Although his age entitles him to ride with the slowest category in the IVCA races, Lally still opts to ride with younger, faster, men and, as we speak, one of them passes by and stops for a cup of tea.

“He’s a legend,” he says, nodding towards the silver-haired Lally. “We did 80km today with an average speed of 38kph. We were hitting 56kph at times. There wasn’t a bother on Seán.”

“I’m not going to win those races,” admits Lally, who retired from the ESB 23 years ago.

“But I like being in there, going fast, and doing my best. I’m doing what I love doing. I used to work with fellas that’d say . . . ‘You’d want to be giving up that oul bike Lally, you’re not getting any younger’. I used to say ‘Well when are you giving up drinking pints?’ They’d just look at me. They couldn’t grasp it. The bike is my pints.”

While some riders like Bracken and Lally are experienced campaigners, there are plenty more only coming into the sport in their 40s and experiencing racing for the first time through the IVCA. Joseph ‘Josh’ Murphy from Kilkenny is a prime example.

“I’ve been racing about five years,” says the recently crowned over 60 national masters champion. “Up to that, it was shooting and fishing, and I used to do a bit of martial arts as well.

“I started going out for spins with two friends and then I went out with the local club. I got the bug and tried a bit of racing and liked it. I was always strong, did a lot of mileage but was doing it all wrong. I have a coach now and I found it made a savage difference. I’d advise anyone to get a coach. I come to all the vets races, every Sunday. I don’t actually like it. I love it and I’ll keep doing it ’til the legs give in.”

Even at 81, elder statesman Lally plans to continue for a while yet.

“I don’t know how it’s lasted this long,” he says of his epic cycling career, “but it could all stop tomorrow. You have to count your blessings. I had back surgery a few years ago, was in hospital for three weeks, was off the bike for about nine months. I went back to the surgeon when I was able to walk again and do normal stuff and told him I didn’t care if I never rode a bike again.

“He told me ‘swimming and cycling are the easiest sports on the body. Get back on that bike. I want to see your name in the paper.’ What I have done is cut back on the mileage. In our day, we never blooming rested. We had no idea. Nowadays, if I have a really hard spin on a Saturday I won’t go out on the Sunday. I haven’t the recovery. The younger generation ride a bike like it’s World War III. It’s supposed to be fun.”