Five riders to watch at the Dublin World Cup

(Netherlands)

Fem van Empel

Age: 20

Team: Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal

Race: Elite Women.

Current leader of the women’s world cup, Van Empel yesterday’s World Cup race in Antwerp and won her first nine races at the start of the season, including the opening four rounds of the World Cup. She has a commanding 95-point lead in the World cup standings heading to Dublin. At just 20 years old, Van Empel is the current elite women’s European champion and has a huge future ahead of her in cyclo-cross.

Laurens Sweeck

(Belgium)

Age: 28

Team: Crelan-Fristads

Race: Elite Men.

One of the more experienced cyclo-cross campaigners, Sweeck has taken four victories so far this season, including two rounds of the world cup at Beekse-Bergen in Holland and Maasmechelen in Belgium. His consistency this season has seen him move to the top of the leader-board and he is currently ranked number four in the world.

Puck Pieterse

(Netherlands)

Age: 20

Team: Alpecin-Fenix

Race: Elite Women

The current U-23 world champion, Pieterse claimed the title in Fayetteville, USA, back in January. Pieterse is known for being one of the few female riders that can bunny hop sections of cyclo-cross planks that force most riders to carry their bike over. Having missed the first two round, Pieterse won in Overijse and Hulst recently and is second in the women’s standings.

Eli Iserbyt

(Belgian)

Age: 25

Team: Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal

Race: Elite Men

Iserbyt won the first three rounds of the men’s world cup but a nerve injury in his lower back and left leg saw him abandon the European championships in October. The 2017 European champion came back with two third-place finishes and is now second overall in the World Cup standings, just six points behind overall leader Laurens Sweeck.

Shirin van Anrooij

(Netherlands)

Age: 20

Team: Baloise-Trek Lions

Another young star on the female scene, Van Anrooij beat both Van Empel and Pietersen with a bold last lap attack to win the Beekse Bergen round of the women’s world cup in November. Van Anrooij is well capable of repeating the performance in Dublin if she gets half a chance.