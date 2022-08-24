‘Eventually, you either move up or give up’ – Matthew Teggart keeping dream of moving into paid ranks alive

Matthew Teggart has been the dominant force on the domestic road racing scene this year.

The Banbridge man won the first three rounds of the Cycling Ireland Road National Series, took the opening stage of Rás Tailteann and wore the yellow jersey of race leader for a day.

Add to that fifth place on a stage of the Tour of Antalya in Turkey, fourth in the Commonwealth Games Road Race, overall victory in the National Series last Sunday and victory in the Noel Teggart Memorial – held in memory of his grandfather – and it’s been a pretty good season so far for the 27-year-old.

“I think if there was only one race I could ever win in my career, it would be my granddad’s race,” he says of the event held in memory of the 1972 Olympian. “For family and friends, mum and dad especially, everyone who has supported me and got me this far, it was a nice day for them, a very special day I’ll not forget. The way things have worked out, this was the only chance I’ve got to ride it, so to win it, I’m dead happy.”

Just three years ago, though, Teggart didn’t know if he’d even be racing at this point of his career after a back injury requiring surgery kept him off the bike for almost a year.

“I had a spinal compression, almost like bulging discs, from injuries and crashes,” he recalls. “I had numbness and a loss of feeling in my legs. It took a long time to recover from that, and because I had no races for a year, I had no results, so I had to go back to France again and start from scratch.”

A stint with AC Bisontine in 2020 saw him move to top French amateur division one team VC Villefranche Beaujolais last year and another good year there saw him move up to continental level again when he signed for the Wiv SunGod team in January.

“It’s a really good set-up,” he says of the British-based squad. “It’s very different to what I’ve been used to in France. Even just speaking English is a big change. They have a really good calendar, top-class equipment, a great race programme and really strong riders. We’ve had maybe seven UCI wins on the team this year and I’m really pleased with the year I’ve had so far.”

With the team based in London, Teggart finds himself at home most of the year, flying to and from races to meet up with team-mates. “It’s the first time in eight years that I’ve been based at home,” he says. “That has definitely contributed to my success, just having that balance between on the bike and off the bike life.

“I’ve lived in Girona for a spell. In France, I lived in a small village apartment where all you can do is live, breathe, and sleep cycling. I really liked that, but I’ve found that I’m a lot fresher this year, even though I’ve probably done slightly less training. It’s nice that I can race in Belgium on a Tuesday and be back in my own bed that night.

“I knew most of the guys from previous years in the bunch, so it was an easy transition,” he says. “We’ve such a strong squad that we try to race guys based on their strength on a particular course and their form. So, while the team is racing every week, no rider is. It worked out well for me that some of the races that didn’t suit me left me free to ride the National Series and the Rás.”

After the Rás, illness at the national championships saw Teggart take a short holiday ahead of a big block of racing, featuring the Manx International, the Kreizh Breiz stage race in France, where he nearly pulled off a stage win, and the Commonwealth Games Road Race in Birmingham, where he finished fourth against WorldTour opposition.

“That was my target all year,” he says. “The one I was most looking forward to. I was pleased with my performance but gutted to get so close and not get a medal. Looking at the company I was in, though, it was probably one of my best rides.”

In the gallop to the line, Teggart took fourth behind Aaron Gate, Daryl Impey and Scotland’s Finn Crockett, missing out on a medal by inches, but insists he would do the same again.

“In the sprint, I played it perfectly,” he says. “I’d do the same again if I was in the same position. What people can’t see on TV is the block headwind to the line. I was the lightest guy in that break by about eight kilos. If I’d gone early, I’d have died a death.

"I tried to be in the slipstream, leaving it very late. I wasn’t panicking. I knew exactly what to do and did exactly what I set out to do, but the three guys in front of me were just that bit stronger. It just wasn’t to be.”

Having been part of the Irish team at the European road race championships in Munich, where Sam Bennett took fifth, Teggart raced in Zottegem, Belgium yesterday before his focus turns to the Tour of Britain on September 4 and another opportunity to get noticed by some of the bigger teams and move into the paid ranks.

“It’s the same every year coming to September,” he says of the uncertain nature of chasing the cycling dream.

“I’m hoping a few teams will have noticed my name up there over the past few weeks. I think I should have a ride at the Tour of Britain based on results and form, and the punchy course suits me better than most of the other guys, so hopefully, it will be another chance to do something.

“Like most continental riders, I’m not getting paid at all to ride the bike, so it’s very tough. I set up my own coaching business a couple of years ago with my dad, who has coached for years.

“MNT Coaching takes up a big portion of my time now and provides me with a bit of income, but it’s difficult to keep your head above water at times. You’re hoping for prize money in races to keep you going.

“I don’t have an agent at the minute, which doesn’t help. You need someone shouting your name around the place.

"You have to assess how many years you can spend at continental level without moving up or doing yourself too much damage for the future. Eventually, you either move up or give up.”