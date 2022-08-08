Dunlevy and McCrystal build up for World Championships with overall victory at the Para-Cycling World Cup event in Canada

Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal on the podium in Canada

Eve McCrystal and Katie George Dunlevy combined for more glory at the weekend

Ireland’s para-cycling squad took a fantastic one-two at the Para-Cycling Road World Cup in Quebec, Canada in the women’s tandem time-trial and road race over the weekend.

Katie-George Dunlevy with pilot Eve McCrystal and new paring Josephine Healion and Linda Kelly dominated both events to finish in first and second place respectively.

Their outstanding performances over the weekend meant Dunlevy and McCrystal secured the overall win at the UCI Para-Cycling World Cup.

European Champion Ronan Grimes won an impressive silver in the time trial and road race in the MC4 category. Damien Vereker and Dillon Corkery finished fifth in the men’s tandem time trial and were unfortunate to suffer a DNF in the road race due to a broking timing chain.

Gary O’Reilly (MH5) and Declan Slevin (MH3) were also in action over the weekend with O’Reilly finishing in seventh and fifth in the time trial and road race respectively while Slevin finished in 14th place in both events.

Focus now turns to the Para-Cycling World Championships which takes place from August 11 to 14 in Baie-Comeau, Canada.

“The primary objective for the team in Canada will be to deliver performance consistency, across both time trial and road race in each competition, ensuring we secure adequate nations ranking points to keep Ireland on track with our Paris 2024 qualification ambitions,” said head coach Neill Delehaye.

“Most of the team are experienced campaigners and they have been working very hard since the last races in May to be at their best for August. Preparation has gone well, and I know everyone travelling harbours ambition to push for podiums."

IRELAND SQUAD - UCI Paracycling Road World Championships

August 11-14

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal - WB

Josephine Healion and Linda Kelly - WB

Damien Vereker and Dillon Corkery- MB

Ronan Grimes – MC4

Gary O’Reilly – MH5

Declan Slevin – MH3