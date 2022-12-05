Cross check – guide to a cyclo-cross bike

With its dropped handlebars and sleek frame shape, it may seem like a normal road bike but look a little closer and the differences are many and crucial.

Unlike a regular road warrior, the weapon of choice for a cyclo-cross ride must be suitable for many different types of terrain – everything from tarmac to deep mud. And with the length of a CX race typically an hour or less, specialist cyclo-cross bikes, which are generally all made with carbon frames now, can be designed for an intense session of mud, sweat and gears instead of for a long day in the saddle.

Forks

UCI cyclo-cross rules dictate that tyres have a maximum width of 33mm, and the forks are generally designed to accommodate these tyres . . . and with a little clearance for the inevitable gathering of mud.

These would be wider than you’d find on a road bike, which will typically accommodate 23-to-28mm tyres, while forks on a gravel bike will be considerably wider, giving you enough clearance for tyres up to 47mm wide.

Tyres

You’ll always ride 33mm tyres, never anything smaller, as you’re trying to get the maximum grip possible. Riders will ride with anything from mud tyres that have big grips like on a tractor, to slick tyres for sand or very dry courses that you can find at the start of the cyclo-cross season.

Most riders will turn up to an event with four tyre choices – if they can afford it – covering everything from hard ground to extreme mud. For riding in sand, you’re trying to smooth out the sand and ride on top of it. If you’re riding with big grips the wheels will, like a tractor, actually root it up and you’ll just dig yourself deeper into the sand.

In Dublin there’s several types of surfaces – tarmac, grass, mud and sand – making tyre choice more complicated but also more crucial. Riders will also generally ride tubular tyres, making punctures less of an issue.

Tyre pressure

This is a subject that’s talked about all the time. On your road bike you’d probably ride somewhere between 70 and 100 PSI. Last week I was riding in the national cyclo-cross series at 16 PSI. It’s a different world. Generally I’d tell guys to go out at 25 PSI, ride the course and see how it feels and you’re probably going to be letting a little out.

It’s all about getting the best grip – you’re not fast when you’re lying on the ground. There is a compromise. If you watch the riders riding on the tarmac straights you can see the soft tyres wobbling as they go.

The risk of punctures, speed and grip, it’s that combination – but the speed is in the grip when it comes to cyclo-cross.

Brakes

Almost everyone is riding hydraulic disk brakes. It used to be cantilever, but they are very few and far between now. The disks are much more manageable and controllable. The old cantilever brakes would get clogged with mud, which would add unnecessary weight.

Gearing

You need a lower gear range than a road bike, as the speeds involved are considerably slower. A common compact chainset would have a 50-tooth outer chainring and a 34 inner chainring, but on a crossbike a 46/36 combination is fairly common. Although increasing, we’re seeing chainring options with a wide cassette like an 11/36.

Geometry

The bottom bracket of a cross bike sits a little bit higher than on a road bike or gravel bike to give the rider more clearance for obstacles on rough ground or for jumping boards that are a regular feature of a CX course – in Dublin they are using the maximum height 40cm boards. The higher bottom bracket also gives the rider a more nimble steering response, which helps for aggressive racing and for turning quickly around obstacles. It’s a thoroughbred rather than a farm horse.

Pedals/shoes

The pedal/shoe combination is basically the same as you see on a mountain bike. There are different brands but the vast majority are Shimano, such as SPDs, so you can clip in on both sides of the pedal.

There’s a big skillset in the mount and dismount process. The objective is to not lose any time and keep constant speed between mounting or remounting and running,

It’s not stop and get off, or stop and get on, it’s about a constant smooth motion. You might dismount to jump an obstacle or change bike in the pits or to climb up a particularly steep bank, but these guys will also have spikes in their shoes to give them more grip.

When you’re at the start line, riders must start with one foot on the ground so that instant snap in to the pedal is vital when there’s a rush to hit the first corner or first obstacle as fast as you can.

That motion when your shoes clips into the pedal is something you have to practise over and over again. We would even grease our pedals – everything to do with snapping in and out is practised over and over again.

Top tube

Check out the underneath of the top tube, it’s going to be flat because you’re carrying it on your shoulder, to make it more comfortable.

Generally cross bikes don’t have bottle cages – when you go to shoulder a bike you’ll find they are just in the way. You can always put a bottle in your back pocket, but the chances of you being able to take a swig in a cross race and not choke on it are very slim!

Handlebars

They are usually the same as a road bike. Gravel bikes have wider bars, and can be flared out, but you are often trying to ride through a pack in a cyclo-cross race so you need to keep them tight – it’s the same principle as the road.

In conversation with Ciaran Lennon