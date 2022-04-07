Conor Rowley gets first Ireland call-up as part of six-strong team for Track Nations Cup

Australian-born Conor Rowley has secured his first call-up to the Irish Cycling Track team which will compete in the first round of the UCI Track Nations Cup in Glasgow from April 21 to 24.

Rowley is part of a six-strong team who will continue their preparation for the European Championships in Munich in August and World Championships in Paris in October.

Ireland will be represented in Glasgow by Emily Kay, Alice Sharpe, Mia Griffin, Kelly Murphy and JB Murphy in a range of endurance events. Rowley will compete in the Keirin and sprint events.

It’s also the first major track event under the guidance of Cycling Ireland’s new high-performance director Iain Dyer. Securing a berth at the 2022 World Track Championships will be a major goal this season as athletes will have the opportunity to gain experience ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games to be held in Paris.

Rowley qualifies to ride for Ireland through his mother Geraldine McNamara who hails from Kilrush in and moved to Australia in her twenties. Rowley, who turns 24 today is a former Junior World Champion in the Keirin and has demonstrated his ability at the senior elite level having travelled with the support of his family to races around Europe and Australia over the past 12-months.

After an extended period in lockdown in Australia Rowley travelled to Dublin for the Track National Championships in August of last year. He then moved to Palma to intensify his training and achieved some notable results in Europe including a second and fifth place finish at the Trofeu Internacional de Pista in Portugal and 4th and 5th at the Troféu Internacional de Pista in Barcelona.

“I am so proud and excited to be given the opportunity to represent Ireland for the first time at the Nations Cup in Glasgow,” said Rowley.

“With my mother being Irish and having travelled to Ireland many times while growing up, I’ve always felt connected to Ireland and aspired to one day represent Ireland on the big stage. To see how elated my Mum was when she heard I was going to represent Ireland was incredible and I can’t wait for her to be able to see me race in the Irish kit.

“So many years of hard work and dedication have gone into getting to this point and to finally be given an opportunity at this level is incredibly exciting.”

The riders will use the Class 1 Belgium Open Track Meeting in Gent as preparation for Glasgow and will be joined by Orla Walsh who specialises in the Keirin and sprint events. Walsh set several national records outdoors at the 2021 Track National Championships in Sundrive and has spent time preparing for the 2022 season at the UCI World Cycling Centre in Switzerland.