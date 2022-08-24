Capital gains with the Great Dublin Ride making its return

For the first time since 2019 the Great Dublin Bike Ride will be back on the road next month when the sportive rolls out of the capital over two great routes (60km and 100km) over some scenic cycling roads.

The Great Dublin Bike Ride is the flagship event of the European Week of Sport and will see 5,000 people riding out of Dublin City University (DCU) at 8.0am on Sunday, September 25.

The 60km route is a moderate challenge without too much climbing on the menu – just 227 metres – while the 100km option has a couple of testing climbs in the middle and features 640 metres of elevation in total.

The ride leaves DCU and travels towards the coast, heading through Killester, Raheny, Kilbarrack, Clontarf, Baldoyle, Portmarnock, Malahide and Swords.

The route splits at Roganstown Hotel with the 60km heading towards Rolestown and Kilbride, while the 100km goes north on the back roads of north Dublin.

After rolling through Ballyboughal and Naul the route turns back round towards Dublin city shortly after Duleek.

After passing through Ratoath the 100km route merges with the 60km ride at Kilbride before returning to DCU through Finglas.

There’s medical and mechanical support along the route and two food stops: Fingallians GAA in Swords for the 60km route and Duleek Community Centre for those on the longer route.

All finishers will receive their Great Dublin Bike Ride medal, goodie bag, refreshments at food stops along the route and at the finish line.

While the event takes place on open roads there will be 300 marshals on duty to keep the sportive running smoothly.

Funds raised from the Great Dublin Bike Ride will be split between five charities: Aware, The Irish Hospice Foundation, Rethink, MS Ireland and Cheshire Ireland.

Cost: €65 for 100km, €55 for 60km routes.

Four other sportives for you calendar

Coast to Curragh Charity Cycle – Saturday, August 27

The charity cycle in memory of Pat Smullen and Olive Lynch is to raise money for Cancer Trials Ireland. The cycle starts at Laytown racecourse at 8am and finishes at the Curragh, visiting many racecourses and stud farms (nine in total) along the way.

The full cycle is 155km but if you wish to do 80km you can join us at Fairyhouse racecourse at 11.45am or to do the 30km cycle by joining us at Naas racecourse that day at 2.15.

Free to enter*

The Galway Gravel Grinder – Saturday, August 27

The Galway Gravel Grinder brings the growing gravel bandwagon to the unique terrain of Galway and the west of Ireland. It comes with three route options: the Epic (125km), the Crush (100km) and the Craic (65km) over gravel and boreen roads, suitable for gravel, cross, mountain and e-bikes.

Cost: €55*

Tour de Achill – Saturday, September 3

The stunning Achill Island plays host to this sportive with three levels of challenge to cater for all abilities – 36km, 65km and 110km. The event starts at Achill Sound at 9.30am. The shortest loop around Currane is largely flat, while the full route includes the testing climb on the road out to Keem Bay.

Cost: €25*

Reservoir Dog Sportive, Wicklow – Sunday, September 4

With 125km and 2,200 metres of climbing on the menu for the ‘Big Dog’, the full sportive through the Wicklow Mountains is for the more experienced rider. There’s also the option of a 65km route – the Reservoir Pup – but both start and finish at the splendid Russborough House. The full route features two ascents of Sally Gap from the north and south direction, and a loop around the Blessington Lakes, making for some spectacular cycling.

Cost: €40*

*Price doesn’t include one-day licence (€10) for non-Cycling Ireland members