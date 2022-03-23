Ben Healy: ‘The crowds were amazing but I was in so much pain I barely noticed them’

Making the jump up from U-23 to WorldTour level this year sees me line up in the colours of the EF Education-EasyPost team, an American-backed squad comprised of professional riders from 20 different countries.

We first got together as a team in January for a training camp here in Girona, Spain. It wasn’t a massive event because of Covid but it got the riders together in bubbles and we got our race bikes, clothing and equipment for the year and I got to familiarise myself with stuff like the big team bus that travels to all of the races.

It was kind of surreal the first time getting on it. There is an aisle with big comfy armchair-style seats down the sides, each with hangers for your helmet and storage for your wet bag and other kit. Behind that there’s a toilet, showers, a small kitchen where all the energy bars and drinks and stuff are stored and, down the very back, you have a bit of a lounge area with more storage space and room to get a rub before a race if needs be.

The EF set-up is another level up from anything I’ve had before. The support, the staff, the set-up for the races, everything you need is there. Looking around the room at that first training camp, there were so many guys that I’ve looked up to for the last few years on the pro scene. To be on a team with them now is pretty cool.

I’ve definitely learned a lot from some of the older guys already. I was in a room with Hugh Carthy at training camp and I got a few tips off him. I think the media portrays Hugh as a really quiet guy but he’s confident, professional and keeps everyone chatting. He’s a very interesting guy and has been through a lot in cycling so I was really trying to take on board anything he said.

Apart from a solid block of training, we also did some aero testing, took some photos for the team and got our new kit.

We’re riding Cannondale bikes this year and we’ve been spoilt with them. We got three training bikes each; a road bike, an aero climbing bike and a time trial bike and I have another six race bikes, two of each model. I keep three at home and then the race bikes stay at the service course in Girona and are taken to the races as and when they’re needed.

The mechanics have a jig they use so that once they’ve got one built to your measurements, they can match the rest of them and you can’t tell the difference when you jump from one bike to the other.

I guess the training bikes will get used pretty heavily, as will the first race bike, but whether the others get used much or not depends on how lucky I am in races. Hopefully they will stay on the roof of the car all year.

I made my debut for the team in three back-to-back one-day races in Spain in February. I had put in a hard winter and thought I would be going quite well there, but instead felt I was lacking something in those races and it played on my mind a little bit afterwards.

Initially, I was reserve for the first big classic of the season, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium, but I knew there was a chance I’d be starting and I got called in to ride it four days before.

When current world champion Julian Alaphilippe rolled up next to me and all the crowds suddenly gathered around him looking for photos and stuff it was a bit surreal. It sort of sunk in that this was the type of opposition I’d be facing from now on.

I was told by the team to go in the breakaway at Omloop, and thankfully, I had improved a little bit from the last race and sort of found my legs a bit there. I made it into the early move with six others, one whom was in the break with me when I won my stage at Tour de l’Avenir in 2019.

You get a taste of racing in Belgium as an U-23 and ride a few cobbled sectors over the years but the crowds on every cobbled section at Omloop were unbelievable. Being in the breakaway meant all the attention was directed on us so riding over the Wolvenberg, the Leberg, the Muur . . . it was like a wall of sound hitting us.

After 155km, the four of us that remained out front got caught by a chase group of really big hitters. Normally in that situation, with about 50km to go, you’re always thinking of the chase behind, you’ve got to keep the group working well and keep it going to the finish but, after being in the break all day, I had no responsibility to ride with them and was just hanging on at the back, trying to save energy and hoping we didn’t get caught. I did briefly find myself thinking ‘wow I’m in the group of contenders’ though.

When Tiesj Benoot attacked us on the Berendries climb with 30km to go, the group lost a bit of momentum because his team-mate and eventual winner Wout Van Aert stopped working, so we ended up getting caught at the bottom of the infamous Muur van Gerardsbergen, with 16km left.

That was the worst possible point for me as it all kicked off again and I just didn’t have the legs to respond. The crowds were amazing again but I was in so much pain I barely noticed them.

Omloop was definitely a step in the right direction for me. Although I just lacked a little bit in the finale, I was pretty happy to have lasted all the way to the Muur in the front group.

The day after, I lined up at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, another big 195km one-day classic. As the race was expected to end in the sprint and we didn’t have a big sprinter there, my team wanted to try and be aggressive again. I got in the break again but didn’t really have the legs because I was still tired from the day before. The weekend though gave me confidence that all the work I’ve done in the winter hasn’t been for nothing.

I never really understood the importance of a directeur sportif in the team car until that weekend. At U-23 there are no team radios so the DS can only give you a certain amount of information. At WorldTour level, we’re being paid to work as a team and the DS brings you together and gives you that plan.

Our DS, Andreas Klier, is really knowledgeable about Belgian racing. In the course recce, he was listing off all the key sections, what he thought could happen, what we were going to be doing, what he thought others would be doing and I had that calm voice in my ear during the race telling what was coming up, where the wind direction would change, and reminding me to keep eating and drinking. That all saves you a bit of energy.

I guess U-23 was a bit more of a guessing game without radios.

The coordination and strength in depth of the WorldTour teams is another big change. All of the big teams have a leader who they put everything into for. That kind of helps the bunch stay together. It’s not just attack after attack. There’s always a team trying to hold the group together until the key points. Everyone in the WorldTour is capable of doing something and that, in general, brings up the speed. They all have the experience and know when they have to be at the front too.

Although I’m probably better known for winning stages in the high mountains than the cobbled classics, when the team asked me what races I wanted to do this year I said ‘anything’. I maybe haven’t had my biggest results in classics but I haven’t been able to race them the past few years either and I did have some decent results as a junior.

While the cobbles don’t suit me down to the ground as much as the big guys, there’s no reason why I can’t do good rides in some of them. They are races of attrition, which is the sort of thing I like rather than riding to a climb and doing a 30-minute effort at the end. That stress of being switched on all day, riding in position all day, suits me and most of the time I can hold my own.

My early season continues with more one day races; Brugge-De Panne is today then we’ve E3 Harelbeke, Brabanste Pijl, leading into my first WorldTour stage race, the Tour of Romandie, in Switzerland on April 26.

Sometimes I look at all the young guys performing so well in the WorldTour now and I wonder whether if I’d moved across earlier would I have developed faster or not but I don’t regret any of the decisions I made.

I maybe could have made the step up earlier but I wanted to be on a WorldTour team for the right reasons and have a team that supports me and gets the best out of me. I think EF is that team for me and so far I can’t fault it.

I’m still only 21, so the ultimate goal is to progress. If I can do everything and become more rounded as a rider then that bodes better for my future.