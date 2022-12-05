All you need to know about the Dublin World Cup in Abbotstown

A map of the course in Abbotstown

START TIMES

Women’s Junior Race – 9.30 am

Men’s Junior Race – 11.00 am

Women’s Elite Race – 12.40 pm

Men’s Elite Race – 2.10 pm

*All times are local time.

SPECTATOR PARKING

Spectators will have access to parking at the M3 Parkway Dunboyne and TUD Blanchardstown on a park and ride basis, more information on specific parking arrangements for ticket holders will be emailed directly to ticket holders.

Please note that there will be no available parking for spectators on the Sport Ireland Campus for the event. A free shuttle bus service will be available for drop off & collection from the Sport Ireland Campus for the duration of the event for ticket holders availing of the external carparking facilities.

Disability parking is available on the Sport Ireland Campus and is located at the FAI building.

CAMPERVAN PARKING

There will be limited availability for camper parking on the Sport Ireland Campus for the event. A link will be made available to avail of this parking in due course with a small fee applicable.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT OPTIONS

By Bus

1. 38 or 38A - from O’Connell Street/ Hawkins Street in the City Centre to Snugborough Road in Blanchardstown.

2. N4 – from POINT VILLAGE to Snugborough Road

3. 40D – to Rosemount Business Park

By Train

Maynooth service from Connolly to Maynooth stops at Castleknock train station.

35 minute walk to Sport Ireland Campus

FAN ZONE

There will be a Fan Zone area located right beside the Cyclo-cross World Cup course with music and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

SKILL ZONE

A Skill Zone will offer children a chance to practice their cycling skills under the tutelage of Cycling Ireland coaches. Bikes and helmets suitable for children under 12 years old will be provided.

FOOD & BEVERAGES

There will be a food & beverage offering in locations across the Sport Ireland Campus for the duration of the event.