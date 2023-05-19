ICycle diary: Thrills and spills on a day inside the Rás

Dillon Corkery of Team Ireland leads the chase of the leaders over the Wolf Trap, in Co Offaly, during Stage 1 of the Rás Tailtean. Photo: Lorraine O'Sullivan

It may no longer have UCI status, may be five days instead of eight, and may be missing a big title sponsor, but the Rás Tailteann hasn't lost its magic or ability to connect with the people on the roadside.