ICycle diary: There was a moment during the Wicklow 200 when I thought I was hallucinating
Ciarán Lennon
As I rolled into Laragh last Sunday, there was a moment I thought I was hallucinating.
Latest Cycling
ICycle diary: There was a moment during the Wicklow 200 when I thought I was hallucinating
‘Our hearts bleed at this news’ – Swiss rider Gino Mader, 26, dies after ravine crash on Tour de Suisse
Over 30 riders disqualified from U-23 Giro d’Italia for hanging on to team cars and motorbikes
ICycle diary: Our complete guide to riding the Wicklow 200
Exclusive | Sam Bennett on Tour de France preparations: ‘The Dauphine is something that will turn you inside out’
ICycle diary: I must resist the temptation to cram in some extra training before the big day
Young Ineos rider Tom Pidcock happy to ‘play down’ yellow jersey ambitions at Tour de France
Eddie Dunbar determined to climb to greater heights after shining at Giro d’Italia
Eddie Dunbar aims to hit more Grand Tour heights after finishing seventh in Giro
Mark Cavendish finishes Giro d’Italia in style after getting help from old friend
Top Stories
Japanese woman (85) makes her 39th trip to Ireland as she explores Sligo’s heritage and love of folktales
Tom Hanks shows off his Irish accent at the Dalkey Book Festival
Truck driver allegedly risked employer's future by defecating on client’s loading bay during ‘urgent diarrhoea’ incident
Nottingham attacks: former university student (31) charged with murder of two students and school caretaker
Latest NewsMore
Fundraiser, 106, ‘flattered’ after getting British Empire Medal
Johnny Depp to donate one million dollars of US lawsuit settlement to charity
‘It hurts a lot right now’ – Gavin Bazunu reflects on poor defeat and offers honest answer on laser shone in eyes
New Spider-Man film pulled from cinemas in more than a dozen Muslim-majority countries
Here is how the Boys in Green rated in their 2-1 defeat to Greece in Athens
Breaking | Ireland’s Euro hopes take massive blow as Stephen Kenny’s men fall to defeat in Greece
ICycle diary: There was a moment during the Wicklow 200 when I thought I was hallucinating
Ice cream fans in shock as HB pulls iconic Choc Ice from sale
Tom Hanks shows off his Irish accent at the Dalkey Book Festival
Aaron McKenna secures WBC middleweight belt in breakthrough win