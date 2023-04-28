ICycle diary: Ten sportives to ride over the next ten weekends
Ciarán Lennon
Sportive season is already up and running and across all four provinces cyclists have plenty of options to ride some of the best that Ireland has to offer.
Latest Cycling
ICycle diary: Ten sportives to ride over the next ten weekends
ICycle diary: There’s plenty you can do to prepare for a sportive … aside from the training
Lizzie Deignan ready for early return from maternity leave – ‘Nothing has really changed here. But so much has changed in my life’
Ben Healy emulates Stephen Roche with second-place finish at Amstel Gold
ICycle diary: Is this the best cycling route in Ireland?
Dean Harvey ‘disappointed’ to lose Rás Mumhan title after time penalty
Mathieu Van der Poel wins Paris Roubaix with a 15km solo attack
ICycle diary: Taking the high road through the Mournes
Irish cyclist Ben Healy proving himself on road ahead of debut Grand Tour ride at the Giro d’Italia
ICycle diary: When jerseys last so long, you can always justify adding to the collection
Top Stories
Hilarious moment Joe Biden forgets he visited Ireland
Sinéad Kissane: This Ireland team has been tasked with bringing a wooden spoon to a Six Nations gunfight
Gardaí raid Kinahan-linked drug lord Barry Fowler’s jail cell after intelligence he is directing operations from prison
Ask an expert: ‘A relative has gifted our kids €15k each — what is our tax position and how do we best advise them?’
Latest NewsMore
Gillian McKeith: Shaun Ryder and I coming full circle is a great life lesson
Sheikh Jassim and Jim Ratcliffe submit final bids to buy Manchester United
‘It feels extraordinary’ – Disability activist Sinéad Burke on gracing the cover of Vogue
Johnny Kenny and Trevor Clarke strike again as Shamrock Rovers resurgence continues
Teenage kicks for birthday boy Jake Doyle as Bohemians drop points at UCD
Johnny Kenny and Trevor Clarke strike again as Shamrock Rovers’ resurgence continues
Matty Smith inspires Shelbourne to victory over struggling Cork City
John Martin ensures Dundalk enjoy Wee bragging rights after Drogheda make unlikely comeback
Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh to feature during Coronation Concert
Breaking | Man (20s) dies, two others rescued after getting into difficulty while swimming off Waterford coast