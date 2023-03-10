| 0.4°C Dublin

Close

ICycle diary: Preparing to chase the sun on the longest day

A rider cycles solo through the mountains during last year's Chase The Sun Ireland. Photo: Matt Grayson Expand
Riders taking part in last year's Chase The Sun Ireland. Photo: Matt Grayson Expand
Riders taking part in last year's Chase The Sun Ireland. Photo: Matt Grayson Expand
The route for Chase The Sun Ireland in 2022 Expand
Sinéad Kennedy pictured at her book launch with her teddy &lsquo;Snoopy&rsquo;, who has travelled all over the world with her. Expand
Coffee and cake from Nick's Coffee in Wicklow town Expand
The Mount Leinster mast and Truskmore climbs Expand

Close

A rider cycles solo through the mountains during last year's Chase The Sun Ireland. Photo: Matt Grayson

A rider cycles solo through the mountains during last year's Chase The Sun Ireland. Photo: Matt Grayson

Riders taking part in last year's Chase The Sun Ireland. Photo: Matt Grayson

Riders taking part in last year's Chase The Sun Ireland. Photo: Matt Grayson

Riders taking part in last year's Chase The Sun Ireland. Photo: Matt Grayson

Riders taking part in last year's Chase The Sun Ireland. Photo: Matt Grayson

The route for Chase The Sun Ireland in 2022

The route for Chase The Sun Ireland in 2022

Sinéad Kennedy pictured at her book launch with her teddy &lsquo;Snoopy&rsquo;, who has travelled all over the world with her.

Sinéad Kennedy pictured at her book launch with her teddy ‘Snoopy’, who has travelled all over the world with her.

Coffee and cake from Nick's Coffee in Wicklow town

Coffee and cake from Nick's Coffee in Wicklow town

The Mount Leinster mast and Truskmore climbs

The Mount Leinster mast and Truskmore climbs

/

A rider cycles solo through the mountains during last year's Chase The Sun Ireland. Photo: Matt Grayson

Ciaran Lennon Twitter Email

I sent a short text to my friend Paul recently.

Right, think I’m in for Chase The Sun … it is possible, right?”

Most Watched

Privacy