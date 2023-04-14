ICycle diary: Is this the best cycling route in Ireland?

David Flanagan wrote the ultimate guide to cycling in Ireland and is currently working on a new edition. He tells us how the original was produced and shares his favourite route from the book

Cycling over the Healy Pass on the Cork/Kerry border. This image featured on the cover of Cycling in Ireland

My own week on the bike was little to write home about, so fortunately I’ve been talking to the man who wrote the book on cycling in Ireland, literally.

David Flanagan’s Cycling in Ireland guide has been a regular companion in my cycling life since it was first published in 2018. It documents the best that Ireland has to offer for all types of cyclists with detailed route guides, colour maps, profiles and lots of practical information.

It’s a stunning body of work that took Flanagan about 18 months to research and put together. And he’s currently working on an updated version that he’s hoping to complete this summer. It will feature a number of new routes, focusing mainly on the growing trend of gravel riding.

Flanagan describes himself as a ‘one-man band’. He researches and designs the routes, rides each of them, takes his own pictures and writes up his experience into an informative package.

For the original book, Flanagan, a former software developer, stay-at-home dad turned book publisher, had been searching for someone to do the leg-work for the project but couldn’t find anyone with the right fit.

“I couldn’t find the right person, so it got to a point where I was just like, ‘go on then I’ll do it’. I’ve come into it with fresh eyes, I really enjoyed the year and a half of doing that but I wasn’t out on the bike there for a while,” he says.

Before he got on his bike, there was plenty of work done in front of a screen. The routes are planned with a combination of maps, Google street view mixed with route planners like Strava and Komoot.

“By the time I get to go out on the bike, it’s just about tweaking it more than anything. Just fine-tuning. It was a lot of desk-bound stuff (too),” he says.

The 80 routes in the book cover all corners of Ireland, but there’s one that stands out above the rest. Flanagan designed a 200km route through some of the best parts of Kerry, the Tour of Iveragh, but takes riders away from the main tourist roads.

“I thought it was just crazy nice,” says Flanagan, whose first cycling passion was in mountain-biking. “You know Kerry gets a lot of air time, the ring of Kerry and all, and I’d love to say somewhere obscure and deadly, some hidden gem, but it was so nice.

“It just keeps on coming. The Ballaghbeama Pass, the Gap of Dunloe, the Black Valley, all around Valentia Island, it’s really good. That’s where I’d send someone first if they had a week (to explore). Beara, Iveragh, Dingle … you could do that and you’d have a great time.”

We’ve carried his Tour of Iveragh guide in full below, but there is so much more to explore across the country, some in unexpected places.

He says the Royal and Grand Canals are both hidden treasures, but it was another midlands route that caught him by surprise.

“Around the Barrow was really amazing, so nice. The architecture and the villages were just this quaint and untouched, the Barrow Valley would get my shout for that.”

So Flanagan has dusted off the bike again, switched his camera tripod for a drone, and is back on the trail hunt, although he’s found some new challenges trying to put together these largely off-road routes.

“Things don’t link up, you get a lovely gravel road that goes through a forest but then you reach a dead end, you end up turning around. There might be two adjacent wind arms but none of the trails will link up, sure why would they, like?”

However, he is pretty excited to add these new routes to the ‘bible’.

“It’s kinda of a confirmation bias, because it’s the discipline I like, but I think the routes are so good. And I almost think people will do them and think there must be millions of these, but the reality is I hopefully have found the best of them.”

We look forward to exploring them and wish this solo rider all the best with the project.

“Some people think I work for a big corporation, while others think I do this as a hobby and the truth is I’m just a one-man band, but it’s good, it keeps me light on my feet.”

Cycling in Ireland route: Tour of Iveragh

(This is one of 80 routes that features in David Flanagan’s Cycling in Ireland)

This is an amazing route, maybe the best in the book. It combines a number of epic mountain passes with spectacular coastal scenery and quiet back roads.

It's a very worthwhile alternative to the Ring of Kerry as it takes in many of the highlights of Iveragh that aren't on the Ring such as: the Gap of Dunloe, the Black Valley, Ballaghbeama Gap, Ballaghisheen Pass, Coomanaspic and Valentia Island.

The Tour of Iveragh from David Flanagan's Cycling in Ireland book

This route could be done, by the fittest riders, in a day, but with so much to see it's probably best spread over a few days. If you plan to do it over two days then Waterville, near the midpoint, is a good place to stay. Over three days Glencar and Cahersiveen are the best options.

This route is best done in a clockwise direction to take advantage of the prevailing wind on the exposed section along the northern coast. This also means you are fresh for the harder climbs.

From Killarney (52.0690, -9.5170) follow the busy N72 west around Lough Leane. The Fossa Way cycle path offers a quieter option. Turn off the main road and climb through the spectacular Gap of Dunloe before descending into the remote Black Valley.

You then follow the Owenreagh River upstream into a broad flat valley. At head of the valley the road climbs over a pass, the gradient average 4% but it gets a little steeper near the top.

You then follow a roundabout route passing Lough Brin to Ballaghbeama Gap. The 4km climb averages 5% and is steeper near the top. Descend the narrow pass and turn left before Glencar.

A few easy kilometres leads to Ballaghisheen Pass, the hardest climb on the route. The 1.6km climb is steep, with an average gradient of 9%, but there are great views northeast towards the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks from the top.

A fast descent leads back into the lowlands. Follow the main road west before turning left onto a back road that leads into Waterville. Elevated above the main road it offers better views and minimal traffic.

From Waterville the route heads north, initially on the busy N70 before heading west through Ballinskelligs. You then climb over a low pass, and descend to St Finian's Bay before starting up the fearsome Coomanaspic. The climbs starts off gently enough but the last 1.5km of switchbacks are brutal with an average gradient of 11%.

A fast descent leads to Portmagee where you cross the bridge onto Valentia Island. Follow the quiet road across the island to Knightstown and make the short ferry crossing to the mainland.

The ferry operates daily from April 1st to the end of September, and runs continuously from 08:30 to 22:30 every day of the week.

Pass through Cahersiveen and cross the bridge over the inlet. You then head northeast following a quiet road that runs parallel to the N70 before dropping down towards Kells.

Here you join the N70 and make fast progress before turning left and climbing briefly to a spectacular view over Rossbeigh beach. Descend into the village of Glenbeigh where you rejoin the N70 for a few kilometres. Turn right onto a quiet road passing Lough Caragh and through Lickeen Wood.

Then turn left and follow the road around the northern side of the Reeks to the N70 and final few kilometres back into Killarney.

Refreshments

Knightstown and Waterville, near the halfway point, are good places to stop but there are plenty of other options along the route.

See more information on Cyling in Ireland here

