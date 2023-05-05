ICycle diary: Consistency is key when building up to a big goal

Ben Healy finishing in second place at the Amstel Gold Race last month. Photo: Getty — © Getty Images

I've a lot of work done, but more to do. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

I’m at the halfway point on my journey to the start-line of the Chase The Sun sportive. Seven weeks of focused training have been chalked up, seven more to go … and then there’s the small matter of the 330km on the day itself.

I caught up with leading Irish cycling coach Aidan Hammond this week to run over my progress and pick through some areas I need to focus on in the coming weeks.

Aidan is a re-assuring voice to bounce things off. He doesn’t expect the, almost, middle-aged sportive rider with family and work commitments to live with the dedication of an ambitious neo-pro. “Consistency is the key,” he re-iterates several times. And he means that in a broad sense.

I’ve been clocking up somewhere between 150km and 200km a week, between seven and nine hours in the saddle. Aidan sounds confident I’m on the right track.

“You just need to fit in two big rides beforehand,” he says. By ‘big rides’ he means two days of 60 to 70pc of the full distance, which is about 200km.

This will help with my mental and physical preparation, he assures me, although one of the hardest parts here is trying to find eight to ten hours to set aside for this.

Aidan had originally suggested breaking my weeks into three rides: 1) a long, steady day, 2) a strength-and-endurance ride with hill reps in a high gear and 3) a flatter faster two-hour spin with some efforts.

But now it’s time to change the second ride in to a regular hill-rep day, basically four hill reps using a smaller gear, with a higher cadence, in heart-rate zone four, each last five or six minutes.

I’ve found these more regular hill reps a lot easier than grinding out the climbs in a bigger gear.

I haven’t followed the itinerary religiously every week, but, I’m told, some slippage shouldn’t be too detrimental. Which is just as well as this week I took on another piece of his advice: when you’re feeling sluggish, or a bit under the weather, allow your body to rest.

I’m hoping I can draw a line under this ‘rest’ period tomorrow and get a five-hour spin.

The other area Aidan was eager to press home was around nutrition. As much as my legs and lungs need to be trained, my engine needs to be fuelled and my stomach needs to be prepared for what’s coming.

Aidan suggests 35-40g of carbs every hours, so about one energy bar, and 500ml of liquids every hour too.

He suggests carrying one bottle of water and a bottle of water with a carb mix. The latter isn’t something I’ve tried before but I’ve been warned to get accustomed to his now, so there’s no unwanted surprises on the big day itself.

Serious Cycling

The first Grand Tour of the season rolls over the start line on the west coast of Italia today with the general classification battle likely to be between Primoz Roglic and Remco Evenepoel. But with Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) and Eddie Dunbar (Jayco Alula) among the 176 riders in the Giro d’Italia there should be strong Irish interest throughout.

Dunbar moved teams during the winter to get more opportunities on the biggest stages and rides in Italy as the team’s GC leader, while Healy’s stunning form in the classics has marked out the 22-year-old as one to watch on his Grand Tour debut.

In Spain, Limerick woman Fiona Mangan has been more than holding her own on her own Grand Tour debut in the La Vuelta Femenina, where she’s racing for Spanish team Soltec.

Closer to home, all roads are leading towards the Rás Tailteann, which starts on Wednesday week, and the best of the Irish domestic riders will compete in the Shay Elliott Memorial on Sunday, one of the final tune-ups for the showpiece event on the Irish calendar.

Tweet of the week

It’s not all sun, sea and sand at the Giro, as these pictures show. The riders better get ready for snow when the race hits the mountains next week.