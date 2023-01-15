‘I was panicking. I thought I was done for’ – Maria Larkin reacts to third victory at national cyclo-cross championships

Teen sensation Dean Harvey took his first men’s senior national title while Mayo’s Maria Larkin made it three women’s titles in a row when they stormed to victory in the national cyclo-cross championships at McCrystal’s Track in Jenkinstown, Co Louth.

Nineteen-year-old Harvey, who took the King of the Mountains jersey at last year’s Ras Tailteann, showed he is equally adept in the muck and dirt of cyclo-cross when he led from start to finish of yesterday’s race to add the national title to the cyclo-cross national series, which he won last week.

Although U-23 Strade Bianchi winner Darren Rafferty (Bermans Hagen Axeon) held him in his sights for a while before crashing and dropping back to third behind Chris Dawson (Dawson Racing) in the second half of the race, Harvey never looked under any serious threat.

In very wet and mucky conditions the Belfast man went out on the last lap over a minute and a half clear of nearest rival and defending champion Dawson, who took silver with Rafferty taking the bronze.

“With the conditions, it was a really tricky race but I think I handled it well,” said Harvey afterwards.

“Not much went wrong. I started pretty fast but kept it controlled for a couple of laps and the gap went out.

Expand Close Dean Harvey on his way to victory at the national cyclo-cross championship at McCrystal's Track in Jenkinstown, Co Louth / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dean Harvey on his way to victory at the national cyclo-cross championship at McCrystal's Track in Jenkinstown, Co Louth

"The course was quite nice in practice this morning but before the start there was a big rain shower, which probably made it better for me. I’m delighted. It’s been a big cross season for me.”

Defending champion Dawson had no quibbles about his silver medal. “I’m probably in better shape now than I was this time last year when I won it,” he said.

“But Dean’s just lifted the level this year. Hats off to him, he rode a blinder. I felt a bit like Bambi at the start it was so slippery. I had a bit of a crash and from there I tried to settle in and set a good pace. Darren (Rafferty) had a bit of a crash ahead of me and I managed to pass him and hold the gap there for second.”

Having come closest to Harvey in the final round of the national series, bronze medallist Rafferty was hoping for an upset today, but was full of praise for Harvey’s winning ride afterwards.

“I was hoping to be a bit closer for a bit longer today but Dean was by far the strongest rider all season and he deserved the win. I think it panned out how everyone expected. I can’t complain with third,” said Rafferty

The women’s race saw the Chicago-based Maria Larkin successfully defend her national title, despite having to change her shoes on the third lap of the mud-plugged race. The Mayo-born 35-year-old had been cruising to victory before the mechanical issue meant she was unable to clip into her pedals properly.

“After the run-up my shoe broke,” she recalled.

“But I couldn’t tell if it was my shoe or the pedal. Sometimes there’s stuff in your shoe so I kept trying to clip in. I had to sit down and pedal with my heel as much as I could, not panic, and when I got the pit and we had a spare pair of shoes in the pit.

"I got them on and just went all in. I was panicking. I thought I was done for. I can’t believe I did it.”

Having drifted to third behind Hannah McClorey (RFDA) and Stephanie Roche (Scott-Bright Motor Group), Larkin managed to claw herself back into contention and eked out a 20-second lead by the finish with McLorey second and Roche, taking the bronze.