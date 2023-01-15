| 2.8°C Dublin

Close

‘I was panicking. I thought I was done for’ – Maria Larkin reacts to third victory at national cyclo-cross championships

Dean Harvey continues dominant form to seal first senior title 

Maria Larkin crosses the line to win the national cyclo-cross championship at McCrystal's Track in Jenkinstown, Co Louth Expand

Close

Maria Larkin crosses the line to win the national cyclo-cross championship at McCrystal's Track in Jenkinstown, Co Louth

Maria Larkin crosses the line to win the national cyclo-cross championship at McCrystal's Track in Jenkinstown, Co Louth

Maria Larkin crosses the line to win the national cyclo-cross championship at McCrystal's Track in Jenkinstown, Co Louth

Gerard Cromwell

Teen sensation Dean Harvey took his first men’s senior national title while Mayo’s Maria Larkin made it three women’s titles in a row when they stormed to victory in the national cyclo-cross championships at McCrystal’s Track in Jenkinstown, Co Louth.

Nineteen-year-old Harvey, who took the King of the Mountains jersey at last year’s Ras Tailteann, showed he is equally adept in the muck and dirt of cyclo-cross when he led from start to finish of yesterday’s race to add the national title to the cyclo-cross national series, which he won last week.

Most Watched

Privacy